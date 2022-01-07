Norwegian Cruise Lines Suspends Sailings for Two Ships, Delays Return of Five Others

Norwegian Getaway Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings/ncl.com

Following news of Norwegian Pearl’s cancellation on day one of sailing and returning to Miami and the last-minute cancellation of Norwegian Getaway’s January 5th sailing due to positive COVID cases, the Miami-based cruise line has issued more cancellations and has delayed the return of further ships to their fleet.

In an announcement sent to passengers and travel agents the cruise line said:

We are focused on providing the safest and very best vacation possible as we continue with the thoughtful redeployment of our fleet around the world. With that in mind and due to ongoing travel restrictions, we are further suspending the return-to-service dates.

Norwegian has adjusted the return-to-service dates for some ships that have yet to rejoin the fleet since the no-sail order from the CDC.

Norwegian Sky is now scheduled to return to sailing on March 2, 2022 from Miami, Florida. Pride of America, the only U.S. registered and based ship with a full Coast Guard trained crew, is delayed until March 5, 2022 and will sail from its homeport of Honolulu, Hawai’i. Norwegian Star will set sail on April 3, 2022 from Barcelona, Spain, Norwegian Sun will welcome passengers on May 5, 2022 in Seattle, Washington for an Alaska sailing and Norwegian Spirit will set sail again May 7, 2022 from Papeete, Tahiti.

Additionally, Norwegian announced the Norwegian Pearl’s next departure will be January 17, 2022 following its return to Miami due to 50 crew members testing positive. The Pearl arrived back in Miami on January 6, 2022. Norwegian also said the Norwegian Getaway will sail again on January 17, 2022 after its last-minute cancellation for January 5, 2022. Further, the Norwegian Jade has been canceled through March 30, 2022.

All impacted guests with reservations on suspended or canceled sailings will receive a full refund to the form of the original payment, which will automatically be returned. As a gesture of our appreciation for their loyalty and willingness to continue to choose Norwegian impacted guests may also receive additional compensation in the form of a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) discount.