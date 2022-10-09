Rough year for poultry producers means higher holiday prices

With the holidays right around the corner, farm economists say prospects look good for turkey at Thanksgiving this year, but it'll cost you. National Turkey Federation/American Farm Bureau Federation

Will there be enough turkeys to go around for Thanksgiving?

By BOBBY HORECKA, Managing Editor @ www.LavacaCountyToday.com

With Thanksgiving right around the corner—historically, the single best holiday for the sale of turkeys and turkey meat productsؙ—many factors have fed higher prices and limited supplies this year.

Inflation played a huge driving factor. On average, the cost of food was 11.4% higher in August 2022 than it was a year prior, affecting everything the cost of feed to raise the animals and the cost of what grocers pay to put turkeys on their store shelves and coolers, American Farm Bureau Federation analysts said.

Combine those across-the-board higher prices with this year’s outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), and AFBF analysts say it will impact what’s on the table this year at Thanksgiving, and most likely, it’s what consumers can expect from the poultry industry for some months, impacting not only turkey and turkey products but chicken and chicken products, ducks, eggs, and most any product made from those.

Avian flu outbreaks

The first U.S. case of HPAI in a commercial or backyard flock since the 2014-2015 outbreak occurred on Feb. 8, in a commercial turkey meat bird operation in Indiana, AFBF reported.

Since then, there were 468 detections of HPAI in 2022. As wild birds made their pilgrimage north in the spring, they spread HPAI to 33 states.

Among commercial production, most of the HPAI cases occurred before mid-summer. Until recently, the most recent cases of HPAI in broiler production, ducks, table egg layers and turkey were April 22, June 2, June 7 and July 26.

“The fall migration of wild birds south has reignited the spread of HPAI,” said AFBF economist Bernt Nelson. “Thus far, the fall spread of HPAI has been significantly less than what occurred in the spring.”

The first fall detection in a commercial flock occurred on Aug. 26. Since that date there have been 23 cases of HPAI with active control areas across commercial broiler production, ducks, table egg layers and turkey operations.

“For context, between Feb. 8 and July 26 there were 159 cases,” Nelson said. “Similar to the spring wave, this fall, commercial turkey operations have been the most significantly impacted, with 21 of the 23 cases. “

The remaining two cases have been in commercial table egg laying facilities. While troubling, the number of facilities and birds impacted this fall is still well below the spring outbreak numbers.

Turkey supply

HPAI made a significant impact on turkey production in 2022, said the bureau’s senior economist Veronica Nigh.

According to USDA’s September 2022 Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook, August 2022 turkey production came in at 450.6 million pounds, 16% below July, and 9.4% below the same time in 2021. Turkeys raised in the United States are forecast at 212 million in 2022, down 2% from 2021. Recently, processing weights have been below historic levels.

“The risk of HPAI outbreaks has incentivized growers to market younger birds, resulting in lower market weights,” Nigh said. “The average weight of a mature turkey for the first two weeks of September was just under 29 pounds, 4.5% below August, and 7% below the average weight in September 2021.”

July marked the only month where average processing weights have increased since the HPAI outbreak began, she said.

“The typical amount of time it takes for a hen turkey to reach market weight is 14 weeks in contrast to 18 weeks for a tom turkey,” Nigh said. “This means turkey poults (young birds) need to be placed on feed in July to be ready for Thanksgiving. Placements have been increasing since April with July placements estimated at 22 million birds, slightly lower than the same time in 2021. The combination of lower placements and processing weights may add strain to supplies, which would likely push prices higher.”

Demand for turkey

Inflation has contributed to the rise in turkey and egg prices. USDA released changes to the Food Price Outlook, 2022 and 2023 on Sept. 23.

The Consumer Price Index for all food (not seasonally adjusted) increased 0.8% between July and August 2022 and all food prices were 11.4% higher than August 2021. The index for grocery store food purchases increased 1.4% during July and was 13.1% higher than July 2021.

Despite record high prices for turkey, demand has remained strong and is even forecast to increase. The September USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report estimated demand for turkey in 2023 down slightly from August at 5.25 million pounds or 15.7 pounds per capita. If realized, this would mean 2023 demand for turkey is 7.7% greater than the 2022 demand value of 4.87 million pounds or 14.9 pounds per capita.

“Turkey production is below this time last year and is forecast to be lower yet in 2023,” Nigh said. “Fewer turkeys raised combined with strong demand, inflation and growing demands on food systems have led to record high prices for turkey and other poultry products such as table eggs.

“The good news is fall HPAI detections are well below spring numbers,” she added. “While there should be enough turkeys to go around for Thanksgiving, pressure will keep prices high with supplies forecasted lower and demand forecasted higher for 2023.”