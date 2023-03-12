Do you have any $2 bills that could be worth more than $4,500?

Photo by https://totallythebomb.com/

According to US Currency Auctions' public estimated price list, some $2 bills may be worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Have you got one?



According to a US Currency Auctions suggested price list, some $2 bills could be worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars. The aforementioned company claims that the average value of the remaining dollars varies based on the year and ranges between $2 and $2,500.

On the other hand, the moving average worth of $2 bills that are no longer in use ranges from $2 to $4,500, depending on the year they were released and other physical characteristics.



There are two out-of-print $2 bills that are valued up to $4,500, according to the auction. It's interesting that both have a brown stamp from 1890 and a crimson stamp from the same year.

Many $2 bills are offered in collections that cost between a few dollars and $10,000 on the well-known international auction site eBay.



Why are purchases of $2 deemed unlucky?

The $2 bill was thought to bring bad luck for a very long period. This is due to the urban legend that $2 would be offered for a favorable vote and voting fraud was once widespread. Having a $2 bill could be interpreted as evidence that you sold your vote because it was believed that politicians would purchase votes for $2.

As "deuce" was a term for the devil, people frequently believed that the $2 bill would bring them bad fate. People who received the bills would cut off a corner in the hope that the poor luck would disappear.



Background of the $2 bill

According to the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the first $2 dollar was issued in 1862 and featured a portrait of Alexander Hamilton, the first Secretary of the Treasury. On Series 1869 United States Notes, Hamilton's depiction was swapped out for that of Thomas Jefferson, and the $10 bill was added to the series in 1928.

Beginning with the 1928 Series, the back of the bill showed a vignette of Thomas Jefferson's Virginia estate Monticello. To commemorate the bicentennial of the United States, Jefferson was retained on the front, but John Trumbull's painting of the signing of the Declaration of Independence replaced it on the back.



There are no plans to change the $2 bill's present design. The most current series to be printed was Series 2017A.