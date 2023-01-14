A Historical Account of Orb UFOs in 1840 Austria!

An Historical Account of Orb UFOs in 1840 Austria!

An Austrian Spectacle from December 26, 1840 captivated people in this central European country and has never satisfactorily been explained. The Mutual UFO Network, also known by its acronym, MUFON, researches not only current cases submitted by witnesses for our trained Field Investigators to thoroughly delve into looking for answers, but we also take deep dives into historical events found in old newspapers and paintings to see if we can discover a possible resolution - be it something mundane and explainable or something anomalous defying logical conclusions. This is one such case MUFON investigated from the nineteenth century.

A German Language Orb UFO Account from 1840 in Austria Photo by public domain

This strange article above from Austria in 1840 is quite poorly translated but gives us evidence of a mass witness UFO sighting from the 19th century. The headline reads as follows:

“Strange Natural Phenomenon. From Sintesg, Laulenne is Received a Message that there has been a Prolonged Nigh.”

The text reads, “Every night, a strange phenomenon is observed, which is attracting many hundreds of viewers from far afield. It is increasing. Fiery spheres arose from the earth for several hours of the night, which turned pale yellow colored and surrounded by black circles. Now, when these dazzling balls, having raised over the heads of the spectators, turn for minutes into several flames, which are accompanied by a peculiar firework display. By quickly collecting, then separating again, they give off a bright, indescribable light shine. These balls of fire and flame may be related in origin to the false lights, yet they undoubtedly make a special shiny appearance in air and may be a natural act, because no perfected pyrotechnics could mimic. The recent years are particularly rich in these and similar natural phenomena!”

A Nineteenth Century Illustration of an Italian Occurrence of Will O' The Wisp Photo by public domain

When we analyze this report, we rule out Chinese paper lanterns immediately. We also cannot identify the exact location in Austria most likely due to changing borders throughout the violent last half of the 19th Century and first half of the 20th.

We see explicitly the recurring phenomenon of these seemingly anomalous orbs merging and separating which is a staple of the orb phenomenon. These orbs are of a yellow and red hue consistent with hundreds of years of reports. The author suggests the possibility they may be the archaically named “false lights” such as Will O’ The Wisps a.k.a. Fatuus Ignis which are naturally occurring phenomena where swamp gas combusts when in contact with a fiery trigger that ignites the gas. While this is a seemingly plausible argument, scientists are still at a loss as to what the igniting agent is that would cause such a phenomenon in a placid atmosphere.

Additionally, a rudimentary type of intelligence is suggested in that these orbs seemingly know how to separate and merge at will as if they know and trust each other and are engaging in a sentient behavior. The phenomenon of plasmas merging and separating has been replicated in laboratory experiments. Can plasmas be alive? Light based life forms here on Earth not yet understood by our science?

These uncanny orbs, historically up to present day reports, seemingly know how to evade being cornered by humans who sometimes try to approach or surround them. They dart left or right and if cornered, ascend vertically. People who chase them never get any closer. All in all, unusual proceedings documented in hundreds if not thousands of fiery orb reports! The pyrotechnics mentioned are reminiscent of many orb accounts where they are seen shooting off sparks.

Personally, I have seen meteors shooting across the night sky giving off sparkles. Are we simply seeing meteors here and the witnesses are embellishing as witnesses tend to do? Meteors cross the horizon in mere seconds. This reports suggests hours of sightings and behaviors.

Black circles are also seen around the fiery orbs. Is this simply an optical effect within the witnesses’ eyes with a bright object causing an ocular darkening effect around the extremely bright object's perimeter?

The fact that the phenomenon seems to be recurring is also interesting. Weather changes. Ball lightning would not be a recurring event over days. Chinese paper lanterns burn fast and fitfully before expiring and falling darkened to the ground within a few minutes. This report seems to suggest a prolonged affair.

If this is a natural phenomenon there must be something peculiar to the area that would make it recur such as swampy areas for the gaseous easily ignitable Will O’ The Wisps. It is interesting to note that as farmland and swamps, more and more, give way to civilization in the form of paved towns and cities, possible natural phenomena like this, over centuries, might have been greatly diminished. Are we paving over areas where naturally occurring orbs previously happened? Since we cannot identify the specific area in Austria for these occurrences, we cannot say for sure that the area was prone to a certain natural recurring phenomena.

Finally, observers saw the phenomenon over minutes or hours! Since naturally occurring ball lightning is an ionized plasma seeking to re-arrange its atoms back to their original configuration, this peculiar type of lightning typically lasts only seconds, not minutes, and ends with a pronounced bang or, to use the old-fashioned word in many of these reports, a report! No explosion, though, is ever mentioned in this report.

So the jury is out on this one and most likely will remain so forever without the investigator's ability to travel back in time to witness what actually happened. So we are left with only possibilities, namely, ball lightning, ignited swamp gas or, more intriguingly, a primitive sentient type of plasma-based life form us modern humans are still not wholly aware of except when unprepared witnesses encounter them and spin subjective yarns about their powers!

All in all, a very unusual occurrence. You, my audience, my UFO Sleuths, must decide!