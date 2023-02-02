2023 Makeup Products for Older Women

Matured Skin Client Photo by Dru Davis/BluBeauty

How we feel and look in our 20s and 30s may differ when we hit that beautiful golden age. Many foundations that were used decades ago, may not be ideal for the glow desired today. Aging like fine wine is a beautiful achievement but comes with changes and differences in the texture and elasticity of the skin. Working with my seasoned clients, I have learned which products work best for matured skin that will revive the glow and beauty of it.

In the beauty industry today, less is more. Artists, celebrities, and your day-to-day women are seeking more natural approaches to makeup. Matured skin can gather when applying foundation which makes it a little more complex to deal with. I recommend going with a lighter foundation with buildable coverage and focusing only on the areas where you truly need the coverage. Covergirl collaborated with Olay to create the Simply Ageless Liquid Foundation. Not only does it blur fine lines and wrinkles but it is formulated with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to hydrate and firm the skin. If you are wanting a sheer, natural finish, Chanel’s Perfection Lumiere Velvet Smooth Effect Foundation would be perfect for you! You only need a little to cover and smooth out any imperfections plus the velvety matte finish blurs large pores and lines.

For those wanting a cream like foundation that’s not really foundation, I recommend IT Cosmetics Your Skin but Better Color Correcting Cream. Normally CC creams do not have anti-aging properties but this one is infused with collagen, hyaluronic acid, peptides, SPF 50, etc. It has medium to full coverage that gives you a radiant, dewy finish (for my glowy skin lovers). In the same category as “not-like-foundation-but-covers-like-foundation”, Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer is a multi-use product that conceals, corrects, and highlights all in one! I make sure I have every shade for my clients. You can use this both products as a spot corrector all over the face to create that natural finish “no makeup” look. Its crease-resistant and vegan which are essential for a concealer.

To add color to the cheeks, I would go for a creamy blush because cream products naturally fill in lines and blur skin. Jouer cosmetics “Blush & Bloom Cheek Lip Duo” works great for matured skin. You can put this on your lips, cheeks, and even on your eyes (makeup tip) to brighten the skin with color. It has jojoba oil, rose oil, and squalene which are all key ingredients to nurture mature skin. I love using cream products for mature skin because it is easiest to blend and plumps the skin. Glossier’s Cloud Paint is on the top of my list to use on my clients. You can create the perfect flushed look making your skin radiant and youthful.

A trick that celebrity makeup artist Trish McEvoy uses to make the lash line look fuller is called the “invisible lining” technique. Before mascara, you can use a creamy gel or liquid eyeliner to press in between the lash along the lash line. I recommend Pat McGrath’s Perma Gel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil is one of my favorites to use. Some of my clients with matured skin can gather at the eyes. This liner is creamy and does not smudge which is essential when applying liner. Trish McEvoy has an intense gel eyeliner that works just as good and doesn’t run.

For lips, matured skin or not, you want to make sure you hydrate and moisturize. Behind every show-stopping lips for my clients is a hydrating balm. Bite Beauty’s Agave Lip Butter Balm has mango and agave nectar infused for the ultra-hydrating experience. I also recommend a personal fave that I have been using for years. C.O. Bigelow Mentha Lip Shine Balm gives a glossy shine, keeping your lips hydrated. It is mint-infused bringing a cool sensation to your lips and freshening your breath. Bath & Body Works created this gloss if you have never heard of CO Bigelow. Charlotte Tilbury has a hybrid (lipstick and lip balm in one), it’s called “Hyaluronic Happikiss”. It is infused with hyaluronic acid and c-peptide which aid in fuller, plumper lips and reducing the appearance of fine lip lines (yes...they exist).

