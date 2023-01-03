Predicted 2023 Beauty Trends

Since it the second day in 2023, I wanted to dive into my predicted beauty trends that will be taking the beauty industry by storm and causing pressure!

Blush Natural Look Photo by DruDavis/BluBeauty

1. Blush Contour

This trend has taken the internet by surprise with various influencers applying blush as a contour base. You can apply blush to your face as you contour. This method gives the “sun-kissed effect” lighting up your face and adding some color. Another method is applying your blush in circular motions with a dense fluffy brush to your eye and cheek area to minimize steps in your makeup application and create a “monochromatic” look. This adds color to your eyes and cheeks to add the flushing, natural look. Nu by Yves Saint Laurent is the viral blush that you will use all over your face! Its hyaluronic acid base hydrates the skin while creating that true natural beauty look.

natural liner look Photo by Tali Peretz/Makeup Artist

2. Natural Liner

Liner has always been a staple in the makeup world, but this trend is a new more natural take on it. Liquid liner is a runner up to this trend now. Using a gel liner then dragging it at an angle with Morphe M165 Brush (best brush) or any angled brush creates the sharp wing look without any effort. Like the siren eye trend in 2022, it can be twisted into a blurred mute smokey eye. The Pat McGrath Labs PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil is creamy and super blendable to achieve this look. You can see this liner being used all throughout Hollywood and globally. Charlotte Tilbury also has a “Sleep Cheat” liner duo that is also great for this!

Graphic Neon Liner Photo by YaraShahidi/GraphicNeonLiner

3. Graphic Neon Liner

Even though this trend dates all the way back to the 60s with Diana Ross and Twiggy in the 80s, it is starting to appear back on the surface. It started with the color black, creating makeup art on the eyes. Now graduating to neon color, it will be all over the globe in the latest fashion shows and on latest movie sets. On the higher end, the Highliner Gel Eye Crayon by Marc Jacobs Beauty effortlessly applies on your eyes with its plush, creamy texture. My favorite affordable liner is by NYX Cosmetics called the Vivid Brights Eyeliner! It under 10 bucks and has pigmented, bright colors to stop anyone in their tracks!

bareface Photo by DruDavis/BluBeauty

4. Bare Face

Being more natural is desired by many over the world. Celebrity make-up artists, influencers, and those who do their own makeup strive for this look. Yes, you can achieve this by taking care of your skin but there is also a way through applying makeup. The key is using concealer and foundation as “spot correctors” rather than full face and only using it where it needs to be. I feel that because the industry is leaning towards a natural, elevating look is why it will be seen more this year. I recommend the viral foundation Il Makiage for this look! It is a buildable coverage that does not oxidize to create a seamless base. You can even take a quiz to determine your tone and get a trial use of the product! Because the pick is right on the money, it is perfect for spot correcting in the areas you need. Tinted moisturizing cream is also a trick for the bare face look. The best concealer that has a wide selection to find your exact tone is either Il Makiage or Nars. Nars has a creamy radiant concealer that lasts up to 16 hours and covers all imperfections.

masterchromehighlighter Photo by Dru Davis/BluBeauty

5. Highlighter

The glow is real when using it on your face and body! This trend I believe is forever evolving! I do predict we will see more in 2023. Influencers and artists use highlighter not only for cheeks but to create dewy and natural glowy skin too! The secret to dewy skin using a highlighter is by making sure your skin is hydrated underneath and using a liquid highlighter. Then apply the product to your nose, forehead, cheeks, brows, and cupid’s bow. This will make your skin shine in all those areas especially when light hits them. Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop ‘Lit All Over Glow creates that seamless glow effect. It also has skin-loving ingredients like pomegranate peel and milk thistle extract to feed the skin nutrients. Anastasia Beverly Hills has a liquid illuminator that gives glow and not sparkle that applies effortlessly. If you want to try a more affordable dupe, Maybelline has a “MasterChrome” highlighter that is gives a striking glow.

fluffy brows Photo by Iconic London/Instagram

bleachedbrows Photo by StyleDare/Cara Delevingne

6. Bleached and Fluffy Brows

Fluffy, laminated brows will remain a staple for 2023 previously seen at the Ermanno Scervino Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week. This trend falls in line with the bare face look bringing contemporary to natural. ABH has “Brow Freeze” that came out recently in 2022 which caused a frenzy in the makeup world. It is known to have extreme hold to create that true “feathered” look. In the recent Spring 2023 runways, bleached brows have stopped the press! More celebrities and influencers are beginning to adopt this trend. It is going out of matching your brow hair color norm and creating a new path for brows. You can either do it yourself using bleach kits you would use for hair or go to the salon. Make sure you know what you want and the look you are going for. This reminds me of Y2K era that is returning!

