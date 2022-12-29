Foundation in Water Trend: Good?

Fenty Beauty Foundation and Water Photo by DruDavis/BluBeauty

Siren eyes, passport makeup, and blush contour are various trending makeup hacks that are causing chaos in the beauty industry. Putting your foundation in water? That seems to be the most buzzing moment on social media right now. I researched to see if it makes sense in the science composition of makeup: behind the veil of makeup’s purpose.

Firstly, it does seem like a hydrating boost to your foundation. But water is technically hydrating. When you address the actual science of the concept, it does not mix. Scientifically, water and oil or silicone (which makes up 80% of foundations today) do not mix due to the polarity of water molecules and non-polarity of oils or silicones alike. Oil is less dense and has a lower gravity than water. Anne Marie Helmenstine, Ph.D. says that emulsifiers and surfactants can aid in helping water and oil to mix, hence various foundations that has jojoba oil or another type of oil mixed in. Cosmetic chemist Javon Ford says, “Most of the foundations now are silicone-based. They don't mix with water naturally". This is how when watching the videos, I noticed that it did not seem like a flawless application.

Since, I am a makeup artist and experimenter, I tried this and I have a couple opinions. First, it was messy trying to apply because you weren’t picking up the same amount of foundation every time. I like to build my foundation to find the consistency of coverage I am looking for. You can just spray water on your foundation to try this instead of the dramatics. Second, it took a while to blend, some hard-handed blending at that. A better alternative is to use a water-based hydrating foundation to try a dewy, flawless look. Or try using a rose or vitamin mist you can get from your local drugstore or my favorite (T.J. MAXX).

When you are watching and trying these trends, make sure they make sense for your skin and what it needs to thrive!

Sources

Brown, K. J. (2022, August 24). A cosmetic chemist says TikTok's 'Water Foundation' Hack is total b.s.-here's what to try instead. MSN. Retrieved December 26, 2022, from https://www.msn.com/en-us/lifestyle/lifestyle-buzz/a-cosmetic-chemist-says-tiktok-s-water-foundation-hack-is-total-b-s-here-s-what-to-try-instead/ar-AA1144RC

Helmenstine, Anne Marie, Ph.D. (2020, August 25). Why Oil and Water Don't Mix. Retrieved from https://www.thoughtco.com/why-oil-and-water-dont-mix-609193