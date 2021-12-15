Dealing with sinus headaches - A guide

Sinus pressure is a common occurrence in individuals who have seasonal allergies issues or those who often get a common cold. The pressure is built on the sinuses because of blocked nasal passages. When the sinus cavities fail to drain, the person undergoes pain and inflammation in their nose, face, and head.

Mostly, people confuse between a sinus headache and a migraine with nasal signs. In reality, sinus headaches are caused because of sinusitis – inflammation of sinuses.

What Are Sinus Cavities?

Sinuses are paired cavities behind the cheekbones, nose, and forehead. These hollow cavities are interconnected with each other. Sinus has to keep the nasal passage moist, and they do that by making mucus that drips through the nose.

Are Sinus Headaches Common?

They are fairly common and come along with an infection. Moreover, they are also a symptom of migraine.

How to Get Rid of Sinus Headaches?

Treatment of sinus headaches is possible by eliminating the root cause. Here are some tips you can go for getting rid of a sinus headache:

Applying a warm cloth or compress in the painful areas, anywhere on the face.

Allowing mucus to drain after using decongestant, subsequently reducing pain and swelling.

Thinning mucus using a saline solution nasal drop.

Vaporizing or taking in steam to relieve congestion.

Treating Sinusitis

Any virus, bacteria, or fungi can cause sinusitis. Usually, when it is viral, the infection goes away itself. However, in case of bacterial or fungal specific medications like antibiotics or antifungals will work.

During the infection phase, your practitioner will prescribe some medicinal drugs to alleviate the symptoms:

Antihistamines for allergy symptoms.

Painkillers for easing headaches.

Decongestants for reducing swelling and sinus pain.

Steroids for inflammation.

Why do Sinus Infections Recur?

Mostly, recurrent sinus headaches are actually migraines. However, it is best to schedule an appointment with your healthcare professional to know the exact trigger. Some of the known headache-causing issues are:

Alcohol

Insomnia or less sleep

Stress

Caffeine

Foods such as strong cheese, chocolate, red wine, etc.

Symptoms of a Sinus Headache

Fever

Stuffed nose

Thick mucus from the nasal passage

Swollen face

Ear pressure

How does this headache feel like?

Sinus headaches make the face hurt a lot. Mostly, it worsens when you move the head suddenly. You may have pain in:

Nose bridge

Cheekbones

Forehead

Conclusion

People often confuse sinus headaches with migraines. It is best to seek help from a professional to know the exact cause of your issue for appropriate treatment. Search for primary care in Houston if you reside in the vicinity.