What are health related laws?

Background

In the United States, the first bit of public health legislation made at the federal level was passed in 1798. President John Adams signed the Act for the Relief of Sick and Disabled Seamen. This legislation authorized a 20 cent per month deduction from a seamen’s wages. The government then used this money to fund medical care for fellow sailors who were injured or sick.

Today

Nowadays, local authorities, along with federal and state, establish rules to protect the public, promote access to health care. They also make sure that healthcare professionals adhere to high standards and receive their due compensation.

Rules are complex. Therefore, healthcare management needs thorough know-how of these regulations. This will help ensure that their work operates within the law.

That said, let’s look at some of the regulations that widely affect healthcare in the United States.

1. HIPAA

The HIPAA or Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 was originally enacted to protect health insurance coverage for workers that lost their jobs. This law is now mostly associated with the privacy of patient healthcare information.

Under HIPAA, the Department of Health and Human Services set boundaries on the use of health records. Moreover, it outlines measures to protect patients' personal information. It also establishes criminal and civil penalties for any violation.

The law not only applies to hospitals and medical offices but also to dentists, pharmacies, chiropractors, psychologists, and nursing homes.

However, with the increase of electronic health records (EHR) usage, data breaches have also increased. According to the HIPAA Journal, stolen data has been frequently used for fraud and identity theft. To address this issue, Congress instituted stronger penalties and additional regulations, which led to the HITECH Act.

2. The HITECH Act

In February 2009, the HITECH or Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act was signed to promote the adoption and meaningful use of health information technology. It checks whether healthcare providers are compliant with HIPAA’s security and privacy rules.

The HITECH Act is often considered the enforcement wing of HIPAA. Under regulations, healthcare management must notify patients of any unauthorized access or use of their information. In case of violations, organizations can potentially face high fines of up to $1.5 million per year.

This law becomes more relevant, especially in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. As social distancing protocols limit in-person meetings, the increased flow of electronic information makes it more important to protect patients’ information. Patients now have additional peace of mind thanks to such regulations that ensure data protection.

3. MACRA

The MACRA or Medicare Access and CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) Reauthorization Act of 2015 addresses and changes doctors’ payment and cost controls for Medicare Part B. This regulation allows for two new tracking systems: Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) and Alternative Payment Models (APM). Under this law, healthcare physicians can obtain payment updates. This includes funding to benefactors for technical aid provided to physicians.

4. Medical Necessity

Medical necessity is one of the most important parts of recent healthcare administration. This concept states that if a treatment is not medically necessary, the payer or an insurance company won’t cover the cost.