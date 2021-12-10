What happens when you don’t brush your teeth every day?

tooth brush Superkitina/Unsplash

You probably already know that brushing your teeth daily is essential for your oral and overall health. Some people might take this advice for granted. So, it is important to know what happens with your health if you don’t brush your teeth every day.

If you don’t brush your teeth daily, you might notice any issue for the first few days. But this can gradually turn into some serious dental issues in the long run.

Why is brushing your teeth daily important?

Practicing good oral hygiene is important to keep your mouth fresh and safe from harmful bacteria. It also helps prevent many other oral problems. According to the American Dental Association (ADA), you should brush your teeth twice a day regularly for at least 2 minutes. Moreover, you should visit your dentist once every six months for a checkup and cleaning.

So what will happen when you don’t brush your teeth as recommended by the dentist? Let’s find out.

Not Brushing Your Teeth… How Bad Can It Be?

Bad Breath

People don’t really like to talk with a person with bad breath. Bad breath is one of the most prominent results of not brushing your teeth and tongue. It is caused by the bacteria that reside in your mouth. These bacteria feed on the food debris left after you eat and cause odor. Luckily, bad breath can be easily avoided if you floss and brush your teeth and tongue regularly.

Gum Disease

Gum disease is also a result of not maintaining your oral health and hygiene. Most people don’t often realize that bleeding while brushing is a point of concern. If your gum bleeds while you brush, this can be due to gum disease. If this problem is left untreated, it may weaken your teeth or mouth bones.

Tooth Loss

Poor oral health and not brushing your teeth regularly can cause tooth loss. If you ignore regular brushing, bacteria and plaque can build up around it, leading to cavities and even tooth loss.

Diabetes

Diabetes can contribute to poor oral health and can potentially cause gum disease. According to experts, severe gum disease can be a factor in causing insulin resistance. So to gain better control of diabetes, you should maintain good oral health and hygiene by brushing your teeth regularly.

Pregnancy Issues

Pregnant women may experience gingivitis. Therefore, it is highly important to maintain good oral health and brush regularly during this period.

Mouth and Stomach Ulcers

Poor oral health and hygiene can be the cause of ulcer formation under the gum line. Helicobacter pylori is a bacteria that can cause stomach ulcers. It does so by hiding in the small pockets under the gums. It can be more severe for people with gum disease, leading to other health issues and infections.

Heart disease

This might be surprising to some; not brushing your teeth regularly can increase the risk of heart failure. According to the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology , brushing your teeth thrice a day is linked to a reduced risk of heart failure and atrial fibrillation. The study also emphasizes visiting your dentist regularly to minimize the chances of experiencing heart-related problems.

Prevent Other Health Issues

It’s important to brush your teeth twice a day regularly and maintain good overall oral health to avoid various health issues. For more information, please feel free to contact your dentist in Houston, Texas.