Dealership Marketing Strategies: How to Sell More Cars In Utah

Every entrepreneur wants to reach many clients and make as many sales as possible. Even the most successful international brands like Coca-Cola still spend billions yearly on marketing to ensure continued success. A dealership must market itself, too.

Statistics show that the Utah car dealers' ad spends reached $8.19 billion in 2021. However, effective marketing goes beyond publishing ads online. Here are four tips and tricks you can use to sell more cars.

Understand Your Target Audience

Car buyers fall into two categories—luxury buyers and regular buyers. Their interests vary, and so should your marketing lingo. For instance, someone looking to buy a Mercedes may be more concerned about luxurious leather seats and heating technology.

On the other hand, a regular shopper looking for a daily car will likely focus on things like gas consumption. Tailor your marketing messages to match the audience type. Know the best channels and time to connect with your target customer.

Explain Why Shoppers Should Buy From You

Unless you’re bringing a completely new product to the market, you’re likely selling what others are already selling. This makes it difficult to break into a competitive market. Many people buy cars based on referrals, but you can convince them to flock to your yard with a little creativity.

Compel prospects to visit your store and not your competitors by offering gifts and incentives. Promise free oil exchange for a certain period or give a discount on all new car purchases. This is enough to generate leads. Study what your competitors are offering and give better offers. Create a sense of urgency to get more people to buy before the offer expires.

Leverage Social Media

More than half of the global population uses social media today. Statistics show that an average social media user spends 2 hours and 22 minutes daily online. That’s enough time for a business to create brand awareness, drive traffic, boost sales, and increase conversion rates.

Create professional business profiles on all popular channels and post helpful content regularly. Customize your content based on the platform and the audience you intend to attract. For instance, you can use Twitter to post short marketing messages with hashtags and Facebook for longer posts and videos.

In Utah, Instagram is the best platform to post car images and video clips with short captions. Post links on your social media accounts that lead people to your website for detailed information about your dealership.

Optimize Your Marketing Content for Search Engines

In today’s business world where most marketing activities happen online, having a strong online presence is necessary if you want to sell more cars. Statistics show that 90% of car buyers in Utah search online before making a purchase decision.