4 Utah Secrets to Success in Business No One Tells You

Working for yourself is the American dream, but many new businesses fail. 20% of new businesses in Utah fail in the first two years, while 45% fail in the first five years. Only 25% of businesses survive for 15 years or more. All too often, starting a business leads to disappointment. But what do the 25% of businesses that succeed do differently? How do you make entrepreneurship work for you? Here’s how to succeed where others have failed.

Learn to Delegate

Delegating is important because you shouldn't handle everything yourself. Sir Richard Branson once said that he succeeded because he hired people who had skills he did not. They knew how to improve some business areas better than he did to make his vision a reality.

Delegating empowers your team and brings on much needed skills. Successful entrepreneurs know what they should be involved in directly and what to delegate. You cannot do it all on your own. Hire people who are experts in their fields to take care of what you’re not good at—accounts, marketing, IT, and other aspects. Focus on what you’re good at—running a business.

Choose the Right Business Partners

Some businesses fail because the owners hire their friends and relatives. And research backs it up. Only one-third of family businesses make it to the second generation. When you hire family and friends, you lose a lot of leverage. You can’t put your foot down on a lot of things because this could cause problems in the relationship or family.

Get partners based on their complementary skills, talents and abilities. They should be committed, visionary, hardworking and, above all, trustworthy.

It’s All About Solving Market Needs

You may have a viable business idea , but if it doesn’t solve a problem in the Utah market, you won’t succeed. You need to discover a profitable niche, define a target market, and have something valuable to sell. Your motivation to start a business should primarily be about solving a pain point—one that affects many consumers.

Loan Center, a company that issues title loan online , revamped its website when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its worst because it discovered that most consumers were applying for loans online to avoid contact. By doing that, it increased its revenue significantly.

Give Credit with Caution

When people don't have to pay for everything at once, they buy more. The more credit they have, the more they’ll buy from your business. Credit is also great for building loyalty with customers and will keep new ones coming back. 60% of consumers say they have used a Buy Now, Pay Later service.

But giving credit also comes with a big risk. Some customers don't pay, while some make payments late. Some might need to make arrangements for late payment options. Only give credit if you can afford to and do it with caution. Some companies in utah have closed up shop because of giving too much credit. Give customers discounts for the early repayment of bills. Find out how much credit your competitors offer and offer something similar.