How Biden's Infrastructure Law Will Affect Utah

Utah is poised to receive $22 million as part of various water-related projects in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Deseret News reported in December that this money will be used to “to boost climate resilience as the drought continues to grip the West.” This will be in the form of updating various water infrastructure projects, such as a water supply tunnel which supplies almost 700,000 people.

The law, signed by President Biden in November 2021, allocated $1.2 trillion for various infrastructure projects. The United States will benefit from improved roads and railways. But Utah and other Western states faces unique environmental infrastructure-related challenges which the infrastructure bill aims to address.



Western Drought Challenges



The Western United States has been dealing with extremely low water levels over the past several years. The Department of the Interior states that “the climate crisis has created drought conditions in the west that continue to worsen, leading to historically low water allocations.”

Rather than thinking of the dry conditions as a series of droughts, it is more appropriate to think of it as a megadrought which has lasted since around 2000. When Americans settled into the Great Plains and western United States in the late 19th century, it coincided with a wet period that lasted until about 1900. Scientists at the time concluded that the settlement was creating the wet period, declaring that “rain followed the plow.”

Now we are witnessing the exact opposite. Drier conditions mean more natural disasters like fires and droughts are becoming more severe and intense. Unlike the 19th century, these conditions are being caused by humans and climate change.



Infrastructure Challenges



For example, the infrastructure projects in the West will not solve the climate change problem nor make water appear out of nowhere. But it can make it easier to get existing water to where it needs to be and otherwise preserve the environment.

For example, the Department of the Interior states that $1 billion will be used to support water reclamation and reuse projects, and another billion will help supply water to rural communities and tribal nations. This is part of a larger $8.3 billion project.

It should also be noted that the infrastructure bill will handle other environmentally related projects as well. Increased droughts mean increased risk of fire, and so the infrastructure bill has allocated funds to prevent and better manage fires. There are also funds for various projects about endangered species and our national parks.



The Problems of Conservation



But the lack of water will continue to be a major concern for Utah residents for the years and decades to come. Unfortunately, much of the infrastructure funds will be used not to create new projects, but rather to refurbish and maintain existing projects which are nearing or past the end of their lifespans. Additional work will be needed to update Utahns for the difficult, drier conditions which are likely to continue.