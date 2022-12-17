Renting or Buying an ATV or UTV in Utah: What You Need to Know

You may wonder whether you want to own or rent when looking at utvs. To help you in deciding which choice is best for you, here are some things you should know:

How Much Does a Quad or UTV Cost to Purchase?

Depending on where you reside, the size of the vehicle, and whether you buy a new or used, the price to purchase a quad or UTV varies greatly.

In Utah, an ATV typically costs roughly $6,300. However, you can get smaller used vehicles with many miles on them for as little as $1,000 or over $17,000.

It's quite different with a side-by-side, however, In Utah, a UTV typically costs over $18,000. Smaller used models can be purchased for as cheap as $1,500. But what about the best new ones? Those can cost you a cool $65,000.

However, an ATV that costs more than $20,000 to purchase can cost as little as $300 to rent.

Try Before You Purchase

Renting an ATV or UTV is a common decision made by people who wish to test the vehicle before purchasing it. They find out how much fuel it uses and whether or not they need one or two machines. In addition, it helps them decide on a one, two, or four-seater.

In other words, there are a lot of choices. Furthermore, purchasing an off-road vehicle is a significant investment. Therefore, it makes sense to test drive one before buying it.

Costs of Buying vs. Renting

The most important consideration when renting any kind of equipment is that, over time, it might be more expensive than buying it outright. Of course, that is assuming that you WANT to own that particular piece of gear.

All-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility vehicles (UTVs) are generally not used frequently enough by individuals to make them worthwhile purchases. However, things become even more interesting when you consider the additional costs of:

  • Taxes and registration for the vehicle and trailer
  • Utv repair, maintenance and insurance
  • Safety equipment

Let's assume that the purchase price is the only outlay, though. To reach $12,000 renting, you'd need to rent an ATV about 80 times. Therefore, it would take you more than 6 years to spend the same amount of money as purchasing it. That is, if you rented once every month. However, that cost does not take into account the maintenance, taxes, insurance, and storage for six years, none of which are your responsibilities as a renter. Additionally, rental companies will certainly upgrade their equipment within those six years.

Secondary Costs of Owning an ATV or UTV

If you purchased an ATV or UTV, your primary supplemental expenses would be insurance, safety equipment, and maintenance. Furthermore, rates differ greatly depending on a variety of criteria, just like with anything you insure. Some of those criteria are:

  • Location
  • Driving history
  • Credit score
  • Learning or instruction (i.e. have you taken a safety course)

If you have other insurance with the insurer of your choice, you may be eligible for a discount. All things considered, however, you will need to budget at least $500 but as much as $1,400 annually for insurance.

Safety Equipment

Safety equipment is a must when operating a quad or side-by-side, no matter how cautious you are behind the wheel. Wherever you go, you will need to be concerned about the terrain. Accidents are often preventable, but it’s also good to plan for the possibility, especially if you're riding in Utah. You should expect a lot of sand and rocks to be kicked up by your machine. Cacti, shrubs, and other types of vegetation are also present, as are spiders and scorpions.

Minimum Requirements for Safety Gear

Helmets, which cost between $100 and $200.

Gloves are between $15 to $20.

Spectacles cost between $10 and $20.

Boots range in price from $100 to $300 or more.

However, you don’t want to cut corners, especially with the helmet. Your personal safety is worth a lot more than $200. By the way, helmets and goggles are included in most rental rates.

Costs of UTV/ATV Maintenance

Battery, oil, water, and tires are among the many items that are included in routine maintenance for a typical car. But one of the more important things that people overlook is how dirty their UTV can become and the harm that sand and rocks can do.

When returning a rental unit, you will need to ensure that it has been cleaned properly. However, you will need to be much more thorough when you own something. Rocks and dirt can damage your equipment, degrade fluids, and possibly permanently damage the machine.

Observe Local Laws and Regulations

Additionally, you must be concerned with state-specific regulations pertaining to registration, safety, and other issues. Therefore, you should read Utah’s off-road vehicle guide.

To Rent or Buy: That is the Question

Renting vs. buying is primarily a matter of preference. Purchasing might be smart if you're the type of person who spends most of their indoor time dreaming up their next outdoor excursion. However, renting is a wonderful choice if you don't think you'll ride enough to make it worth the expense.

