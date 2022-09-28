Why Usage of Electric Cars Is So Rapidly Growing in Utah

Blogging Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ttvn_0iCRibNn00
Photo by Mike B:

The use of electric and hybrid cars in Utah has grown rapidly in recent years. However, when it comes to statistics, diesel- and gas-powered cars are dominating the growing use of vehicles in Utah.

According to the statistics, the rate at which people use electric vehicles has shot up by 560% since 2017. While the transition to electric vehicles wasn’t smooth, they’ve become a hot topic in the country today.

Electric cars are gaining traction in Utah’s automobile industry and, indeed, the automotive industry globally. Conversely, there are still some that are skeptical about them, especially considering that they provide a driving experience they are unfamiliar with.

Nevertheless, the interest is growing, and even crypto enthusiasts can buy Bitcoin with debit card and exchange it for their favorite electric car. There are many reasons why electric cars are becoming popular today, one of which is the cost and energy efficiency.

Advancing Technology

Automobile companies like Tesla and Nissan are incorporating advanced technology into their vehicles, thus changing people’s opinions on electric cars. For instance, these electric cars feature touch-screen interfaces and can self-drive themselves, among other things.

Furthermore, in the near future, we should expect to see vehicles that are completely autonomous on the road. The convenience that comes with using electric cars is why many more in Utah prefer them to conventional cars today.

They Are Cheaper

When electric cars first came on the market, they were pretty expensive and inaccessible to a lot of people. However, as more is being produced, they become cheaper, and then more people in Utah can access them.

This factor (that is cheaper prices on electric cars because of a wider production) is influencing their popularity in Utah. Moreover, electric cars are not new to the market; thus, there are now second-hand electric cars, which are much cheaper.

Backing of Government

Utah is one of the several countries that showed interest in completely phasing out the use of gas-powered vehicles. With the backing of the government on electric cars, they are likely to be more dominant on the road pretty soon.

The phasing out of gas-powered cars will have a massive impact on the country’s economy, significantly increasing the demand for them. More so, many governments are pressuring car producers, telling them to make a certain percentage of their sales for electric cars.

As such, many more electric cars are being produced in Utah, entering into different markets – the cryptocurrency market included.

Improved Performance

High price wasn’t the only issue electric cars had when they first entered the market; their performance was terrible. The first set of electric vehicles was slow, lacked the battery capacity to take a long trip, and was underpowered.

These issues, alongside the high price tag, caused many to lose interest in electric cars, opting for fuel cars instead. However, electric cars have gone a long way off from when they first started; a lot has changed.

Manufacturers of these vehicles have since identified the issues, refined their production processes, and improved on existing technology. Thus, the electric vehicles being produced in recent years can travel hundreds of miles with only one charge. Additionally, the cars’ performance has improved significantly – a good example is the Tesla Model S capable of outrunning traditional sports cars.

How Do Electric Cars Benefit the Future?

Electric vehicles are undoubtedly the future of mobility and driving; newer materials will be used and more innovations will take place. One of the biggest benefits of electric cars in the future is that there will be a significant reduction in costs.

These include the cost of owning a vehicle, which covers the cost of running and maintaining the vehicle. Already, those who own electric vehicles are seeing a massive (positive) change in how much fuel or energy they use.

Electric vehicles have fewer moving parts than gas-powered vehicles, thus, they are easier to maintain. Furthermore, they have a few parts that may require repair or replacement; thus, the worry about changing the engine oil is eliminated.

Besides, oil is a major cause of a wide range of problems, and transportation is dependent on oil. Therefore, electric vehicles offer the future a cleaner and better way of transportation, essentially benefiting the environment.

When it comes to environmental friendliness, electric cars will save the planet in more ways than one. If Utah shifts to electric mobility, it can save up to one Giga tonne of carbon emission.

Electric cars will significantly reduce the level of toxic air pollution for the younger generations coming. More so, automobile manufacturers are doing their part to fight global warming and climate change by producing electric vehicles.

Conclusion

Environmental groups in Utah (and the world in general) have been pushing for electric vehicles as gas-powered vehicle alternatives. More so, scientists note that there is a staggering difference in the air quality produced by electric vehicles and conventional cars. Although they did not have a great start, the electric car market in Utah is picking up momentum rapidly. That is because electric cars are now more accessible, and they offer a wide range of benefits that everyone wants.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# News

Comments / 9

Published by

I live and work in Utah, so my news will focus on this state. I am also very into finance, entrepreneurship, crypto, and small business. I'm an owner of several businesses, from a solar farm to a sports card shop. I write about my experiences running them.

American Fork, UT
471 followers

More from Blogging Time

Utah State

Overlooked Utah Parks

When people think about Utah, they usually think about the gorgeous outdoor attractions in the state. Even though Utah is known for famous parks, such as Zion, there are plenty of other parks to explore. Some of the most popular parks can get crowded during the spring and summer, so where should you go if you are looking for a place with beautiful scenery without the crowds? Look at a few of the most overlooked parks below, and consider taking some time out of your day to perform yoga during your visit.

Read full story
Utah State

Utah Set To Experience Record High Temperatures

In 2022, Utah is expected to see record high temperatures similar to the United Kingdom. Temperatures in Salt Lake City have reached a record high of 107 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). As a result, NSW has issued high heat advisories for certain sections of Utah, including the Wasatch Front. In this situation, Utah residents are warned to prepare for high temperatures. In addition to protective gear, it is suggested that SPF sunscreens and polarized sunglasses be used to guard against the harmful effects of UV radiation.

Read full story
4 comments
Utah State

Should You Use a Resume or CV When Applying for a Job in Utah

Even though it may seem like there’s really not a big difference between a CV and a resume, the fact of the matter is that these two documents tend to differ quite a bit. What’s more, in some countries, a CV is favored over a resume, and in others, the situation is the other way round.

Read full story
Utah State

Three Cities In Utah Featuring In The Most Exorbitant Markets In The USA

Despite the pandemic wreaking havoc all over the world and triggering a demand dip in the real estate market all over the world, the picture in Utah was somewhat different. Those who have been house hunting in this state know that.

Read full story
1 comments
Utah State

Utah PEMF And Pain Management Options

You've probably tried a range of various remedies if you have discomfort. Maybe even a virtual reality platform. You may have even used an electromagnetic gadget at home or your doctor's office to provide pulsed electromagnetic field, or PEMF, therapy. In today's increasingly technologically advanced and inventive world, it's critical to be aware of all available alternatives. PEMF is an essential option since it has been scientifically shown to reduce pain. We are here to help you in understanding what PEMF technology is and how it works to alleviate pain, whether or not you have utilized it in your efforts to manage your pain.

Read full story
1 comments
Utah State

Keep These Tips in Mind When Driving for the First Time in Utah

Over the past two years, Utah has seen a record influx of newcomers from out-of-state. In 2020 alone, the state welcomed over 25,256 new residents mostly from California. Whether you are planning to settle down permanently in Utah or visiting family members who have bought a home there it's important that you stay informed about what to do and what not to do as you traverse the state's roads.

Read full story
32 comments

How Are Colleges Going Out of Business?

86 colleges have shut down or ended up merging with others over the span of three years. The 2019-2020 school year alone witnessed at least 53 colleges closing indefinitely, all due to falling enrollment. With undergraduate enrollment falling by almost 8% between 2019 and 2021, the largest two-year drop in the last fifty years, this raises the question: why is college enrollment experiencing a significant decline?

Read full story
Utah State

Can Military Doctors Be Sued

The Defense Department has published guidelines controlling how uniformed service members or their representatives can sue the military for negligence which may have ramifications for military service personnel in Utah.

Read full story
7 comments

Energy for the People: The Rise of Energy Drinks

By 2026, global sales of energy and sports drinks will reach an estimated value of $225 billion dollars. The United States is one of the leading markets for energy drinks with sales reaching $14 billion in 2021. Red Bull and Monster Energy are the dominant energy drink brands in the US in 2021 and account for almost half of the market.

Read full story
2 comments

It's Time for the Rise of Web3

The state of Web3 and how the tech industry is becoming decentralized. The Web 1.0 was the dawn of the internet, and back then the internet as we know it was just getting started. There were further advancements to what is commonly known as the Web 2.0 age in which the internet was focused on a richer experience that included social media, eCommerce, and personalization. But now, it’s 2022 and it is time to usher in the age of Web 3.0.

Read full story

How Much Money Do You Really Need to Buy a New Home?

Buying a new home sounds like an exciting idea, but can also be a little scary when you think about the large financial commitment you are making. Understanding the costs involved will help you to assess whether this is a dream that you can afford. Here is a summary of the major upfront and recurring costs associated with buying a home.

Read full story

How Do Lawyers Pick Their Specialty?

In both our personal and professional lives, we are all entering new phases. That is what makes life a circle: you finish one path and begin another, each one teaching you new things and allowing you to grow as a person.

Read full story
Utah State

Utah Water Conservation Set To Benefit Water Supply, Outdoor Vacations

Utah Governor Spencer Cox just signed 67 water conservation bills into law to protect the state's rapidly dwindling water supply. Along with Lieutenant Governor Deidre M. Henderson, Utah lawmakers currently support more than 121 bills to combat excessive watering and conservation initiatives.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Increasing the Efficiency of Your Small Business's Supply Chain

Everything must function as smoothly and effectively as possible when you are running a business or in charge of managing its operations. Your company's supply chain is critical, and if there is a weak link in it, you may face challenges and issues that impede or even block your company's progress and profits. What should you be focused on and taking into consideration to guarantee your supply chain is as robust and stable as possible? Below are some tips to take into consideration.

Read full story
1 comments
Utah State

New Liquor Laws to Be Introduced in Utah in 2022

Photo by Chris F: https://www.pexels.com/photo/assorted-wine-bottles-1283219/. While most people in the USA can purchase a bottle of their favorite beverage from the liquor store, or enjoy a cocktail in their favorite bar, people in Utah are under a strict law that prevents them from doing that.

Read full story
10 comments
Utah State

Utah’s Middle Class is Thriving

The middle class is shrinking. The irony is that most Americans see themselves as middle class. In a 2015 Pew survey, just 10% of Americans said they were lower class and only 1% believed they were upper class! The shrinking of the middle class has almost gone unnoticed. Yet, not only is the middle class shrinking, but income inequality is rising as well.

Read full story
Utah State

Utah Movie Theaters Might Have Some New Competition This Year

Teens enjoying a movie at the theaterAmitkrsocial/Pixabay. Never before have we had so many options for things to do in our spare time. Netflix and Amazon Prime, for example, have ushered in a new era of home entertainment. Although Utah's movie theaters still have a budget and screen size advantage, storytelling works better when given more time than the 2-3 hours audiences can tolerate in a cinema, and shows like Game of Thrones (at least the first five seasons) and The Expanse have demonstrated that CGI is no longer the exclusive domain of high-budget studio films.

Read full story
Utah State

Utahns Overwhelmingly Prefer Single Family Homes Says a New Report

According to a recent analysis from the Utah Foundation, an independent research organization, 72 percent of respondents said that "style is the most significant element in their home choices."

Read full story
Utah State

A Utah legal practice apologizes for upsetting a mourning family with a marketing gift

The family of a Murray man who died in a motorcycle accident is outraged about objects they claim were left on their doorstep the day following his death by a local personal injury law business.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy