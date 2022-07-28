Should You Use a Resume or CV When Applying for a Job in Utah

Even though it may seem like there’s really not a big difference between a CV and a resume, the fact of the matter is that these two documents tend to differ quite a bit. What’s more, in some countries, a CV is favored over a resume, and in others, the situation is the other way round.

For instance, in Utah, as well as the rest of the United States, a resume is generally more valued than a CV. So, while you may rely on a trusty CVmaker if applying abroad, you need to pay special attention to your resume if Utah is where you’ll be applying at.

CV vs resume – main differences

Short for Curriculum Vitae, CV is an application document that showcases your entire achievements up until this point. Unlike a resume, a CV can go more in-depth when it comes to listing your achievements, education, career, etc. Additionally, a CV can commonly be more than a couple of pages long, and is generally organized chronologically – most commonly starting from the oldest examples and concluding with the newest ones.

Unlike CV, a resume is much shorter and far more concise. Here, an individual is required to only list achievements and skills that are relevant for the position they’re applying for. As mentioned previously, a resume is more commonly used in the U.S. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , the unemployment rate in May 2022 in Utah accounted for 2.0%, which is luckily lower than in December 2021. So, if you’re looking for decent employment opportunities, browse the Department of Workforce Services and see which positions are available, so that you can adjust your resume accordingly.

Exceptions

Now, it’s important to note that while the general rule is that a resume is more favored across the US, there are some exceptions. For instance, Utah offers plenty of different jobs to choose from, which makes it one of the most attractive places for anyone looking for work. Currently, jobs that are in high-demand in Utah include various positions in architecture and engineering, office and administrative support, IT and the management industry, but also education and academics.

And while most of these positions can be applied to with a resume, the ones that involve education, science, academics and mostly anything related to the medical field may also require you to submit a CV as well.

Since health technology is currently one of the leading industries in Utah, make sure you have both your resume and CV ready (as well as a cover letter) if you’re looking for work in this field.

To sum up

Since Utah generally has a low unemployment rate it has become quite a popular destination for anyone looking for work. No matter if you’re looking for in-house or remote positions, chances are you’ll be able to find something that suits you here. And with less competition to worry about, you can approach job hunting with less stress and anxiety. That is as long as you do your due diligence and create a stellar resume and/or CV, depending on the industry and the position you’re applying for.