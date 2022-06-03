Keep These Tips in Mind When Driving for the First Time in Utah

view inside a car Lina Kivaka/Pexels

Over the past two years, Utah has seen a record influx of newcomers from out-of-state. In 2020 alone, the state welcomed over 25,256 new residents mostly from California. Whether you are planning to settle down permanently in Utah or visiting family members who have bought a home there it's important that you stay informed about what to do and what not to do as you traverse the state's roads.

Like any other U.S. state, Utah has a long list of traffic rules you need to follow. Driving is a breeze if you are outside the metropolitan areas, but traffic enforcement is strict and you will need to be cautious if you are going on a road trip across the state . Before you go on a drive through Utah, here are a few things you need to keep in mind:

1. Monitor the weather

State roads can become difficult to navigate during the storm and winter seasons. Make sure to follow the advice from local weather stations before making your journey. In case of heavy snowfall, you may need to plan and see if there are any roads that are cleared of ice. You should also drive slowly and provide at least 60 feet of braking distance. If you are driving on sleet, consider maintaining a minimum distance of 500 feet from the vehicle in front of you.

2. Review the speed limits

Utah has some of the highest speed limits in the country. If you are taking the Interstate, you are allowed to accelerate up to 80 mph. On highways, you could reach below 55 mph. If you are driving through urban areas, your speed should be no more than 25 mph, and 20 mph if you are in school zones. Learning about these limits should help you control your vehicle better and avoid getting a speeding citation.

3. Be careful during the summer and holidays

Because of Utah's speed policies, you may not be accustomed to motorists who want to go fast. Road collisions rise during the summer season and the Holidays. To avoid getting in an accident, you must stay focused on the road and minimize the number of distractions. You should also check the condition of your car and fix any issues before hitting the road. This will help reduce the risk of mechanical failure. However, if you do get into an accident caused by a reckless driver, consider filing a personal injury claim through a law firm like Chaffin Luhana LLP Injury Lawyers and get properly compensated.

4. Check for parking ordinances

If you are leaving your car to find a hotel room to book, make sure that you are following local parking ordinances. Generally, you must not park within designated red zones and 75 feet away from the nearest fire station. If you need to pull over at the nearest curb, you should park at least 12 inches from that curb. By knowing these laws, you can avoid paying hefty fines starting from $30.

If you are driving for the first time in Utah, learning these basic tips should help you avoid danger and prevent you from violating the state's stringent traffic laws.