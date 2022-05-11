It's Time for the Rise of Web3

Blogging Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XtKWt_0fZKGgyL00
Photo by Caio: Pexels

The state of Web3 and how the tech industry is becoming decentralized.

The Web 1.0 was the dawn of the internet, and back then the internet as we know it was just getting started. There were further advancements to what is commonly known as the Web 2.0 age in which the internet was focused on a richer experience that included social media, eCommerce, and personalization. But now, it’s 2022 and it is time to usher in the age of Web 3.0.

What does Web 3.0 include, exactly? The time has come for a more truly immersive experience that the prior web ages showed promise towards but fell short of in reality. The main point of Web3 revolves around the idea of decentralization which incorporates blockchain technologies. Everything from NFTs, DAOs, and DeFi is a part of this vision. It is thought to greatly improve the security, reliability, and privacy beyond Web 2.0 and its predecessors.

Let’s Talk About NFTs

NFTs represent an interesting intersection at this time. The ability to represent collectibles that are verifiable through an immutable record on the blockchain ledger is an advantage over physical only collectibles that can be easily faked and hard to verify.

No doubt you have seen endless arguments online about how NFTs won’t work as anyone can come along and right-click on them and / or take a screenshot. Let’s put these arguments to bed, finally. If you went into the Louvre and took a picture of the Mona Lisa, does that mean you own it? More education is needed to truly understand what ownership means in this brave new NFT world because owning an NFT doesn’t always mean you own the copyrights.

NFTs are growing in popularity thanks to significant sales on digital art and collectibles such as Beeple’s record breaking xyz, the Bored Ape Yacht Club, and more, but there’s other sides to NFTs than that. The future of ticketed events and experiences can just as easily be occurring through NFTs.

What Can Be Considered Collectibles?

Big brands are taking note. Consider Nike’s acquisition of RTFKT, for instance. Major gaming platforms continue to outpace the overall market continuing to sell skins and other digital only goods. Digital ownership can also take an important step to be a digital twin of a physical object as well.

The Bored Ape Yacht club, while one of the early collections to soar on OpenSea, has become of the newest obsessions that celebrities are buying, including Justin Beiber, Jordan Belfort, Jimmy Fallon, Snoop Dog, and many other A-list celebrities. The Bored Ape Yacht club comprises over 10,000 NFTs, each one representing a cartoon ape with various expressions, outfits, colors, and rarity. They represent more than just a jpg, however, as each attribute is associated to a rarity score that often reflects a monetary value with each. Additionally, there’s a certain sense of being a part of an elite community with members only access to events, such as much of what overtook NFT NYC several months ago, and several yacht parties in Miami.

NFTs and crypto certainly made a splash at the Super Bowl this year. The talk of the town was a one minute long simple QR code bouncing around the screen put on by popular cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, which was enough to crash their servers. It’s been estimated that in 1 minute before their servers went down that 20 million users had clicked on the QR code and it was enough to push them to the top positions of free apps on the iTues app store. There was even a clever ad from eToro that if you looked closely, they showed off Bored Ape #6189 in a window display.

What is the Metaverse?

The Metaverse is a virtual world like our own that allows users to experience life, interact and game with others using various technologies. It’s been a catchall name that has been given to include such technologies such as VR, AR, holograms, avatars, gaming, and NFTs.This world works to mirror our own on a grand scale creating a fully immersed experience. Already the metaverse is worth billions of dollars and the numbers are expected to continue to grow exponentially. Digital collectibles reign supreme here, and there are even pets in the metaverse.

NFT Avatars: Branding Beyond the Image

Many that are critical of NFTs worry that these sometimes pricey items are “just an image.” Part of the appeal of NFTs is the use of them as a user’s identity online that becomes an integral part of their brand. Twitter has fully embraced NFT avatars in which if you make your profile image into an NFT, it shows additional information such as the initial creator, collection, properties showing potential rarity, and contact address.

Pets in the Metaverse?

In the metaverse a growing trend is owning pets, either as an avatar representing a real pet or a fictional animal avatar. A metapet allows users with chipped pets in real life to monitor their pets remotely through their aviators which are created using holographic images and 3D imaging. Those wishing to experience the joy of pet ownership without owning a real pet can now create their fictional animal avatar and have a similar experience.

Within the pet metaverse there are many platforms to choose from that offer a wide variety of experiences. First there was Cryptokitties that broke Ethereum with congestion and then there came MetaPets where users could design and own digital pets. These pets can participate in various activities such as dog shows and horse races. Meanwhile, Cryptokitties has over 126k holders with over 2 million CryptoKitties where users can buy, collect and even breed cats. You can play games and puzzles with other players as well as earn rewards and create collections.

It’s an exciting time to be at the forefront of the next internet revolution. However, it is still too early to say who will be the prevailing players for Web 3. In the meantime, let’s sit back and enjoy the ride to see what’s in store for us all.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Web3

Comments / 0

Published by

I live and work in Utah, so my news will focus on this state. I am also very into finance, entrepreneurship, crypto, and small business. I'm an owner of several businesses, from a solar farm to a sports card shop. I write about my experiences running them.

American Fork, UT
191 followers

More from Blogging Time

How Much Money Do You Really Need to Buy a New Home?

Buying a new home sounds like an exciting idea, but can also be a little scary when you think about the large financial commitment you are making. Understanding the costs involved will help you to assess whether this is a dream that you can afford. Here is a summary of the major upfront and recurring costs associated with buying a home.

Read full story

How Do Lawyers Pick Their Specialty?

In both our personal and professional lives, we are all entering new phases. That is what makes life a circle: you finish one path and begin another, each one teaching you new things and allowing you to grow as a person.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Increasing the Efficiency of Your Small Business's Supply Chain

Everything must function as smoothly and effectively as possible when you are running a business or in charge of managing its operations. Your company's supply chain is critical, and if there is a weak link in it, you may face challenges and issues that impede or even block your company's progress and profits. What should you be focused on and taking into consideration to guarantee your supply chain is as robust and stable as possible? Below are some tips to take into consideration.

Read full story
2 comments
Utah State

Utah Water Conservation Set To Benefit Water Supply, Outdoor Vacations

Utah Governor Spencer Cox just signed 67 water conservation bills into law to protect the state's rapidly dwindling water supply. Along with Lieutenant Governor Deidre M. Henderson, Utah lawmakers currently support more than 121 bills to combat excessive watering and conservation initiatives.

Read full story
Utah State

New Liquor Laws to Be Introduced in Utah in 2022

Photo by Chris F: https://www.pexels.com/photo/assorted-wine-bottles-1283219/. While most people in the USA can purchase a bottle of their favorite beverage from the liquor store, or enjoy a cocktail in their favorite bar, people in Utah are under a strict law that prevents them from doing that.

Read full story
9 comments
Utah State

Utah’s Middle Class is Thriving

The middle class is shrinking. The irony is that most Americans see themselves as middle class. In a 2015 Pew survey, just 10% of Americans said they were lower class and only 1% believed they were upper class! The shrinking of the middle class has almost gone unnoticed. Yet, not only is the middle class shrinking, but income inequality is rising as well.

Read full story
Utah State

Utah Movie Theaters Might Have Some New Competition This Year

Teens enjoying a movie at the theaterAmitkrsocial/Pixabay. Never before have we had so many options for things to do in our spare time. Netflix and Amazon Prime, for example, have ushered in a new era of home entertainment. Although Utah's movie theaters still have a budget and screen size advantage, storytelling works better when given more time than the 2-3 hours audiences can tolerate in a cinema, and shows like Game of Thrones (at least the first five seasons) and The Expanse have demonstrated that CGI is no longer the exclusive domain of high-budget studio films.

Read full story
Utah State

Useful Tips on Buying a Used Car in Utah for an Affordable Price

Buying a used car is commonly seen to be a tough procedure, but it does not have to be. In reality, Utah is frequently seen as one of the most relaxed states for this life event, with a wide market of private sellers ready to sell their cars and a large number of reputable dealerships. Here's a breakdown of the most important items to consider when purchasing a used car in Utah.

Read full story
Utah State

Utahns Overwhelmingly Prefer Single Family Homes Says a New Report

According to a recent analysis from the Utah Foundation, an independent research organization, 72 percent of respondents said that "style is the most significant element in their home choices."

Read full story
Utah State

A Utah legal practice apologizes for upsetting a mourning family with a marketing gift

The family of a Murray man who died in a motorcycle accident is outraged about objects they claim were left on their doorstep the day following his death by a local personal injury law business.

Read full story
Utah State

A Utah company's plan to phase out plastic from ski manufacture

Petroleum is almost certainly permeating the place in which you are seated. Its goods are found in the cookware and utensils you used to prepare and eat breakfast, the soap you used to clean, and the toothpaste and toothbrush you used afterward. It's most likely hidden in your clothing. It is very certainly in the computer on which you are reading this.

Read full story
Utah State

Why Utah (& Everyone Else) Loves Chinese Food During the Holidays

Between 2010 and 2020, people of Asian descent became the fastest growing immigrant population in Utah, growing at a rate much faster than any other minority group. The United States Census Bureau estimates that the Asian population increased by as much as 50 percent in that 10-year period. The Asian population comes from China, Japan, India, Vietnam, Korea, and the Philippines. Today, 40 percent of people living in Utah are from a recognized minority group.

Read full story
Utah State

Utah Democrats Will Get a Boost From Proposed Redistricting Map

According to an analysis done by FiveThirtyEight, Democrats will gain ground in the race for a Utah congressional seat. Each of the three designs that were approved by the commission is projected to produce one blue-leaning congressional District -- and the analysis shows that the Democrats would have a strong advantage in one of them. All three drafted maps show that Republicans have an advantage in Utah's remaining congressional districts.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

3 Star General Michael Flynn and Patrick Byrne to speak at The WeCANact Liberty Conference

The 2-day conservative conference will feature 30 speakers from all parts of the country. The conference Keynote Speaker is General Mike Flynn. Patrick Byrne, maker of The Deep Rig, a documentary about the 2020 Presidential Election will also be speaking at the The WeCANact Liberty Conference. The event will be held in Salt Lake City at the Salt Palace Convention Center, Friday and Saturday, October 22 and 23, 2021.

Read full story
Utah State

National Student Loan Program Overhaul Means Good Things for Utahns

Temporarily, the Biden administration has relaxed rules regarding a student loan forgiveness program, which was criticized for its complex requirements. This change could provide debt relief for thousands of teachers, social workers and other public servants across the country and also in Utah.

Read full story
1 comments
Utah State

Apple's Tim Cook and a Utah Senator Coming Together at Silicon Slopes

Silicon Slopes' annual summit will be held next month. It will feature a prominent CEO from tech and a senator from Utah. Apple CEO Tim Cook will be joining Sen. Mike Lee at the Salt Palace for a "wide-ranging discussion" keynote fireside chat on Oct. 13, according to Silicon Slopes, a nonprofit Utah tech organization. Silicon Slopes Summit, an annual tech and business conference of two days, attracts more than 20,000 people every year.

Read full story
Utah State

Timeless Ways Utah Businesses Can Utilize Mind Maps

Innovation is the lifeblood of successful businesses. They value fresh and raw ideas and turn the best ones into something that can benefit the people and the organization at large.

Read full story
Utah State

Tour of Utah founder turned prospective Congressman Jason Preston Launches Congressional Campaign

Jason Preston, his wife and daughtersJason Preston for Congress. Jason Preston’s journey of unleashing the champ inside inspired him to share his story with others. He realized that the cage he had to escape was his own comfort and security, and he encourages others to do the same. Given this realization, Jason decided to run for Congress to create powerful personal freedom-oriented experiences for men & women in Utah for themselves and in their organizations that lead to discovering and stepping into the champion they were made to be.

Read full story

Highly Anticipated KB24 NFT Art Collection Promises to Donate All Proceeds to Mamba Foundation Charity

As one of the NBA greats, Kobe Bryant is an athlete leaving a legacy behind him. Everyone will remember him for his patented jump shot and the leadership that helped him take the Lakers to five NBA Championships.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy