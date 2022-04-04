Utah’s Middle Class is Thriving

Blogging Time

The middle class is shrinking. The irony is that most Americans see themselves as middle class. In a 2015 Pew survey, just 10% of Americans said they were lower class and only 1% believed they were upper class! The shrinking of the middle class has almost gone unnoticed. Yet, not only is the middle class shrinking, but income inequality is rising as well.

Nevertheless, as Deseret News reports, one state bucks that trend: Utah.

What Makes Utah Different?

According to a new report from the Utah Foundation, Utah’s middle class is 54% of the state’s population, compared to 47% for the United States. The closest states are Wyoming and Idaho, where the middle class is 52% of the population.

Utah’s economy is strong. This isn’t a formula for a strong middle class: the United States has grown even as its middle class has shrunk. Some of the most unequal states in America are also the poorest, such as West Virginia and New Mexico. However, it;s also true that growing economies such as California and New York also have highly unequal societies where the middle class is less than 50% of the population.

Utah has invested in education to ensure that its young people are not left behind during the great transformation of the economy. Post-high school possibilities for educational attainment are great, from obtaining a four-year college degree to alternatives such as skills certification.

However, Utah is battling a housing crisis. The median homeowner has a net worth of $255,000 compared to $6,300 for the median renter. 73% of renters have been priced out of the state’s median-priced homes-for-rent, compared to 63% the year prior. This is due to low housing inventory, supply chain disruption, population growth and inflation.

Nevertheless, the state is working to increase opportunities for entry-level homeownership through the building of smaller single-family homes, and other smaller housing types such as townhouses.

Thanks to remote work, more and more Utahns are moving to rural Utah, buying or building homes, renovating them with Full Coverage Painting & Flooring and other solutions, and inspiring a recovery of rural Utah’s economy.

How Much Has the Middle Class Shrunk?

Unlike Utah, the middle class in America is shrinking. According to the Pew Research Center’s 2020 Trends in US Income and Inequality report, the middle class has shrunk from 62% of the population in 1970, to 43% in 2018. Most of the nation’s aggregate income, or wealth, is going to upper-income families, with the share going to middle- and lower-income households falling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZREA4_0eyu9wx100
Source: Pew Research Center

Source: Pew Research Center

Why is This a Problem?

On the face of it, this is a good thing. The number of adults in the upper-income bracket has risen from 14% to 20%. However, the share of people in the lower income bracket has risen from 25% to 29%. Although the shift has been marginally toward the upper-income tier, we have more lower-income people than at any point in the last 5 decades.

In addition, the upper classes have grown their incomes at a faster rate than the middle class. Between 1970 and 2018, the median middle-class income rose 49% from $58,100 to $86,600. Meanwhile, the upper class increased their income by 64%, from $126,100 in 1970 to $207,400 in 2018. Households in the lower-income bracket saw their incomes rise 43% from $20,000 in 1970 to $28,700 in 2018. The result is that, at the national level, the middle class have a smaller share of the pie.

Income inequality is the defining characteristic of our time. Since the 1980s, the middle class has not experienced an increase in real wages, and has fallen behind in cumulative income growth, as this chart from the Brookings Institute shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LM0cx_0eyu9wx100
Source: Brooking Institute

Source: Brooking Institute

The country needs to look at states like Utah to solve its middle class crisis.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Utah# Middle class# Economy

Comments / 0

Published by

I live and work in Utah, so my news will focus on this state. I am also very into finance, entrepreneurship, crypto, and small business. I'm an owner of several businesses, from a solar farm to a sports card shop. I write about my experiences running them.

American Fork, UT
37 followers

More from Blogging Time

Utah State

Utah Movie Theaters Might Have Some New Competition This Year

Teens enjoying a movie at the theaterAmitkrsocial/Pixabay. Never before have we had so many options for things to do in our spare time. Netflix and Amazon Prime, for example, have ushered in a new era of home entertainment. Although Utah's movie theaters still have a budget and screen size advantage, storytelling works better when given more time than the 2-3 hours audiences can tolerate in a cinema, and shows like Game of Thrones (at least the first five seasons) and The Expanse have demonstrated that CGI is no longer the exclusive domain of high-budget studio films.

Read full story
Utah State

Useful Tips on Buying a Used Car in Utah for an Affordable Price

Buying a used car is commonly seen to be a tough procedure, but it does not have to be. In reality, Utah is frequently seen as one of the most relaxed states for this life event, with a wide market of private sellers ready to sell their cars and a large number of reputable dealerships. Here's a breakdown of the most important items to consider when purchasing a used car in Utah.

Read full story
Utah State

Utahns Overwhelmingly Prefer Single Family Homes Says a New Report

According to a recent analysis from the Utah Foundation, an independent research organization, 72 percent of respondents said that "style is the most significant element in their home choices."

Read full story
Utah State

A Utah legal practice apologizes for upsetting a mourning family with a marketing gift

The family of a Murray man who died in a motorcycle accident is outraged about objects they claim were left on their doorstep the day following his death by a local personal injury law business.

Read full story
Utah State

A Utah company's plan to phase out plastic from ski manufacture

Petroleum is almost certainly permeating the place in which you are seated. Its goods are found in the cookware and utensils you used to prepare and eat breakfast, the soap you used to clean, and the toothpaste and toothbrush you used afterward. It's most likely hidden in your clothing. It is very certainly in the computer on which you are reading this.

Read full story
Utah State

Why Utah (& Everyone Else) Loves Chinese Food During the Holidays

Between 2010 and 2020, people of Asian descent became the fastest growing immigrant population in Utah, growing at a rate much faster than any other minority group. The United States Census Bureau estimates that the Asian population increased by as much as 50 percent in that 10-year period. The Asian population comes from China, Japan, India, Vietnam, Korea, and the Philippines. Today, 40 percent of people living in Utah are from a recognized minority group.

Read full story
Utah State

Utah Democrats Will Get a Boost From Proposed Redistricting Map

According to an analysis done by FiveThirtyEight, Democrats will gain ground in the race for a Utah congressional seat. Each of the three designs that were approved by the commission is projected to produce one blue-leaning congressional District -- and the analysis shows that the Democrats would have a strong advantage in one of them. All three drafted maps show that Republicans have an advantage in Utah's remaining congressional districts.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

3 Star General Michael Flynn and Patrick Byrne to speak at The WeCANact Liberty Conference

The 2-day conservative conference will feature 30 speakers from all parts of the country. The conference Keynote Speaker is General Mike Flynn. Patrick Byrne, maker of The Deep Rig, a documentary about the 2020 Presidential Election will also be speaking at the The WeCANact Liberty Conference. The event will be held in Salt Lake City at the Salt Palace Convention Center, Friday and Saturday, October 22 and 23, 2021.

Read full story
Utah State

National Student Loan Program Overhaul Means Good Things for Utahns

Temporarily, the Biden administration has relaxed rules regarding a student loan forgiveness program, which was criticized for its complex requirements. This change could provide debt relief for thousands of teachers, social workers and other public servants across the country and also in Utah.

Read full story
1 comments
Utah State

Apple's Tim Cook and a Utah Senator Coming Together at Silicon Slopes

Silicon Slopes' annual summit will be held next month. It will feature a prominent CEO from tech and a senator from Utah. Apple CEO Tim Cook will be joining Sen. Mike Lee at the Salt Palace for a "wide-ranging discussion" keynote fireside chat on Oct. 13, according to Silicon Slopes, a nonprofit Utah tech organization. Silicon Slopes Summit, an annual tech and business conference of two days, attracts more than 20,000 people every year.

Read full story
Utah State

Timeless Ways Utah Businesses Can Utilize Mind Maps

Innovation is the lifeblood of successful businesses. They value fresh and raw ideas and turn the best ones into something that can benefit the people and the organization at large.

Read full story
Utah State

Tour of Utah founder turned prospective Congressman Jason Preston Launches Congressional Campaign

Jason Preston, his wife and daughtersJason Preston for Congress. Jason Preston’s journey of unleashing the champ inside inspired him to share his story with others. He realized that the cage he had to escape was his own comfort and security, and he encourages others to do the same. Given this realization, Jason decided to run for Congress to create powerful personal freedom-oriented experiences for men & women in Utah for themselves and in their organizations that lead to discovering and stepping into the champion they were made to be.

Read full story

Highly Anticipated KB24 NFT Art Collection Promises to Donate All Proceeds to Mamba Foundation Charity

As one of the NBA greats, Kobe Bryant is an athlete leaving a legacy behind him. Everyone will remember him for his patented jump shot and the leadership that helped him take the Lakers to five NBA Championships.

Read full story
Utah State

Utah Employment and Economic Activity Surged in July

Utah is a state in the United States in the Mountain States Group, located in the Rocky Mountains region. In the northeast, it borders the state of Wyoming, in the east with Colorado, in the south with Arizona, in the north with Idaho, and in the west with Nevada. The population of the state is approximately 3,206.

Read full story
Utah State

Stranded Utah Couple Miss Out on Cruise After 3 Negative COVID Tests

The 44th anniversary celebration of a Utah couple ended before it could get started. Brian Gurr and Myra decided to celebrate their special day with a Caribbean cruise. They were vaccinated against COVID-19 and told late July that they wouldn't need to have a negative COVID test in order to board the Independence of the Seas of Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.

Read full story

Stand Out With These Resume Tips for Utahns

People are impatient. We don't want weight loss to be delayed. We are looking for a magic trick to instantly lose weight. Similarly, some of the most popular articles online on job hunting give people doubtful but creative suggestions.

Read full story
Utah State

Utah's tech-based companies are now able to raise money for political causes

Slopes PAC was launched Tuesday by a political action committee with the goal of supporting candidates and organizations that are focused on economic growth, developing workers, and social and economic mobility.

Read full story
Utah State

About 40 Inmates Vaccinated in Utah State Prison

A total of 40 prisoners were vaccinated against COVID-19 Tuesday at a joint event by Nomi and the Utah Department of Corrections. The Utah State Prison in Draper gave the vaccine to all inmates.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy