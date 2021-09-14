Tour of Utah founder turned prospective Congressman Jason Preston Launches Congressional Campaign

Jason Preston, his wife and daughters Jason Preston for Congress

Jason Preston’s journey of unleashing the champ inside inspired him to share his story with others. He realized that the cage he had to escape was his own comfort and security, and he encourages others to do the same. Given this realization, Jason decided to run for Congress to create powerful personal freedom-oriented experiences for men & women in Utah for themselves and in their organizations that lead to discovering and stepping into the champion they were made to be.

Who is Jason Preston?

Jason has experienced being a semi-pro athlete, husband, father, and founder of an international cycling race called Tour of Utah . His journey to become the person he is today has built upon all of these stages of life. It has been a journey of ups & downs and good & bads. The journey led to the creation of Jason Preston for Congress.

With over a decade of organizational leadership and team development experience working with thousands of Utah business owners and a growing desire to learn it all, he strives to inspire people everywhere to unlock the cages they are in to unleash the champ within. What makes Jason a credible leader is his successes, which include personally guiding over 5,000 Utah business owners in his previous career before launching his congressional campaign. Most importantly, he was able to lead his clients towards the state of increased mindset, belief, and action.

What is Jason’s Political Stance?

“We have been blessed beyond measure to live in the greatest country and time that ever existed. The average citizen lives better than most emperors of the past. However as is common in all republics, we have exploited the freedoms passed down to us, leaving the chains of debt and servitude in its wake. Our silence, and sitting on the sidelines of the battle of freedom has allowed darkness to replace the light of liberty.

We have allowed the Constitution to be trampled upon, we have lost the constitutional republic our founders handed us. Politicians have become a law unto themselves. Marxism has taken over our thinking, we want entitlements over freedom. We want equal outcomes, not opportunities. We want rights, but not responsibility.

Politicians promise “bread and circus” in order to get votes then pay for it out of the pockets of its laborers.

We The People await a great leader to fix our country, but this Constitution won’t be saved in Washington, it must be saved in our homes. A people are only as free as they are educated in the principles of liberty.”

Jason firmly believes that a community of champions can be created and fostered through the alignment of action and purpose. If you want to know more about Jason, and his current campaign events, you can follow him on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook . You can also visit his website .