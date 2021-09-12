Highly Anticipated KB24 NFT Art Collection Promises to Donate All Proceeds to Mamba Foundation Charity

KB24 NFT kb24

As one of the NBA greats, Kobe Bryant is an athlete leaving a legacy behind him. Everyone will remember him for his patented jump shot and the leadership that helped him take the Lakers to five NBA Championships.

Bryant's death was a complete shock to the basketball community around the globe. The news of the January 26th helicopter crash in 2020 devastated his family, with his daughter, Gianna, who was onboard at the time, also falling victim to the fatal accident.

Kobe was an extraordinary talent, and his spirit lives on in his highlight reels, his philanthropic work, and in the hearts of his fans. The launch of the KB24 NFT Collection embraces all these aspects, bringing fans the chance to own a piece of the Kobe Legacy from his tenure with the Lakers.

The KB24 NFT Art Collection

NFTs are the hottest digital asset in the cryptosphere right now. The KB24 Collection is the biggest sports-related NFT drop of the year, giving fans a new dimension for collectibles. Black Mamba Fans will love this NFT Collection.

You probably had the experience of visiting the official Kobe Bryant website over the last few years. What you might not have known is that the site was redirecting to malicious third parties. The KB24 team spotted this problem and decided to take over.

As a result, the KB24 team purchased the site for an undisclosed sum to turn it into a new online project involving the crypto economy. The KB24 team management had this to say about the takeover of the site for its NFT project.

"Without hesitation, we knew we had to take over the website and make something great out of it. We saw the opportunity to restore the integrity of Kobe's official website and benefit his foundation forever."

The project developers promise great things for the KB24 Collection, and you can register for the presale list on KB24.com right now. The KB24 team makes the infrastructure of this project unlike any other NFT featuring Kobe. All the proceeds coming from the sale of the KB24 Collection go towards the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation .

As a result, the KB24 team immortalizes the basketball star in the digital universe and gives back to his philanthropic goals.

The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation and the Bryant Legacy

Kobe Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016, with the third-highest points total in the game's history and a legacy as one of basketball's greats. After his retirement, Kobe kept busy with his responsibilities to the Bryant Foundation and several other philanthropic organizaJons.

One such nonprofit is the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Formally known as the Mamba Sports Foundation, the organization changed its name in the wake of the accident as a tribute to Kobe, his daughter, and Vanessa Bryant.

The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation carries out social programs helping underprivileged athletes gain access to facilities and programs to help them grow. With the addition of Mambacita to the nonprofit's mission, they included the goals of liYing up women athletes.

The Foundation gets its name from Kobe's player nickname earned during his Jme with the Lakers. As the "Black Mamba," Kobe was a threat on the court, worthy of the danger implied by the use of the snake as his handle.

Kobe would affectionately refer to Gianna as "Mambacita" as a crossover from his nickname. The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation is now the focus of the Bryant Foundations fundraising efforts and mission.

With the KB24 project, Kobe gets to extend his legacy and the work of his Foundation through digital art. In contrast, the basketball great wasn't alive to see the beginning of the "DeFi Boom" his charities will benefit from the tech thanks to his legendary status in the game.

All the proceeds from the sale of the KB24 Collection will go to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. However, what makes the NFT fundraising model unique to any other collectible is the "smart contract" capability built into the Ethereum blockchain backing the NFT tech.

This smart contract functionality allows the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation to receive a donaJon every Jme the NFT exchanges hands in the future. Since NFTs are highly tradable, we can expect the organization to receive a perpetual source of revenue from the sale and resale of the KB24 Collection.

Kobe Bryant – Immortalized Through Digital NFT Art

As a player, Bryant was one of the best to ever lace-up shoes and hit the courts. His dominaJon of the opposition in the NBA earned him the title of one of the best offensive players in history. What remarkable about Bryant is his commitment to the Lakers for his enJre 20-year career. He never thought about transferring away from LA; he considered it his home and the team his family.

During his impressive career, Bryant neNed over 33,000 points, ending up as the third-highest scorer of all Jme. During the latter half of his career, Bryant would swap his no.8 jersey for the no.24 he wore until his retirement in 2016.

So, it's only natural that the KB24 team would use the athlete's initials and player number for the inspiration for the collection. With the action to take the website and turn it into something charitable for Kobe's causes, the KB24 team is almost ready to launch the hottest NFT drop of 2021.

This Collection of artwork allows fans to own a unique piece of Bryant's legacy with the Lakers while helping give back to his philanthropic causes.

The KB24 team managed to achieve the two primary objectives they wanted from the project. The first, to elevate Bryant's Legacy in a new digital format, and the second is to provide his Foundations with a fundraising event.

Sign up for the presale list on the official KB24.com website, and connect to the Discord chat to stay in the loop of any future changes to the launch date for the KB24 Collection.

The KB24 Collection – Fans Honor Kobe Bryant with Digital NFTs

The explosion of NFT tech in the second quarter of 2021 took the entire crypto universe by surprise. As a result, we've seen the rise of altcoins, like Ethereum. The ETH network provides the backbone for NFT technology through its smart contracts facility.

NFTs make excellent collectibles, but they have plenty of functions in the crypto universe. However, the collectible market is thriving right now, with some NFTs selling for millions of dollars. In fact, the market is so hot right now that it topped $1-billion in sales in August 2021 for the first time in its history.

The team at KB24.com is ready to utilize the surge in interest in this tech to launch the KB24 Collection.

With market conditions looking to continue to grow and thrive for the coming years, we expect the KB24 NFT Collection to be one of the most historic sports-related NFT drops in the history of the technology. Get in on the ground floor and register for the presale list today.

When the sale does go live, the KB24 team intends to use the "Opensea" digital NFT marketplace as the venue for the Collections sale. Opensea has a history as the premiere NFT marketplace online, with a solid reputation.

When we couple the benefits of the ETH blockchain verifying authenticity and ownership of the KB24 NFTs, we expect this to be a safe, secure, and transparent sale of one of the most-anticipated NFT Collections in sports history.

Bidders will purchase their KB24 NFTs using a cryptocurrency like Ethereum (ETH). These funds will then funnel directly to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation , without any middleman involved with the process. That way, people that decide to buy the NFTs are certain that their donaJon ends up at the right recipient and not a third party.

This new era of transparency allows ethical fundraising options for nonprofits and charitable Foundations, and the KB24 Collection leads the way in this unique fundraising model.

The KB24 NFT Project – Brace Yourself for Launch

The KB24 Collection is ready to rock the NFT universe. This exclusive Collection sJll has its launch date under wraps. However, you can register for the presale list on the official website. The KB244 team sorted out all the problems with the site, and the sale will take place on an entirely different platform.

Each NFT involved with the project features Kobe at a unique, memorable, and influential point in his career. The goal of the NFT Collection is to showcase Kobe's talent, leadership, presence, communications, and personality with each unique art piece.

Laker's superfans can't afford to miss out on this opportunity to own a piece of their favorite basketball heroes' legacy. You get the double advantage of a genuine, authentic NFT and contributing to continuing the legacy of one of Basketball's greatest players – and one of the finest human beings to walk the earth.

Register for the presale list with KB24.com , and get a chance to be part of the sports memorabilia drop of the year.