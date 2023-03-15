Georgia Harrison recounts the physical effects of being unknowingly videotaped having consensual s*x with Stephen Bear

Photo by thenews

Georgia Harrison has described the "horrific" physical and psychological effects that Stephen Bear posting a sex tape had on her, including how she almost passed away.

The actress acknowledged that shortly after the footage was made public, she slipped into septic shock.

The former Love Island star, 28, was unknowingly filmed having consensual sex with Stephen Bear, 33, at his home in Loughton, Essex, in August 2020. The couple was seen having intercourse on the property's CCTV cameras, and Bear afterward uploaded the footage to OnlyFans without Georgia's consent.

Georgia later said that she felt "so violated" by the footage that was made available on the platform.

Bear received a 21-month prison term when he was sentenced earlier this month at Chelmsford Crown Court. During his trial in December, Bear was found guilty on two charges of exposing private sexual images and films with the aim to cause distress as well as guilty of voyeurism by a unanimous jury decision.

Georgia, who has wavered her right to remain anonymous, has spoken up about the physical toll the event has taken on her, saying that she went into septic shock when she realized the tape had been made public.

The celebrity said: "When it originally happened, the physical impacts on me were really horrible. My entire face was covered in acne. I ended up having a cyst infection, which eventually burst, and I was hospitalized due to stress. "They said I was in septic shock, my kidneys, pelvis, and several other organs were infected, and Bear has never once apologized to me," she recalled. While denying it is one thing, displaying utter contrition is absurd. When speaking to The Sun, the celebrity continued, "It's like my emotions don't matter.

The celebrity testified in court, waiving her right to privacy to fully describe the toll the incident had placed on her. She also provided an impact statement. Georgia talked about her job struggles, as well as the physical ramifications of being dropped by several brands, as well as the psychological and emotional challenges she had to deal with. "He's made me feel hurt, embarrassed, insignificant, and insecure in so many ways," she said. My confidence is simply not what it once was.

Georgia commented on the disclosure of the video, saying: "Millions of people were watching me and laughing at me and it was totally, utterly out of my hands." I simply couldn't physically be in the room, even when nobody was talking about it.

Source: Mirror