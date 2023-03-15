Another 10,000 employees will be laid off by the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, Meta

Edited by Blogvine Photo by Wikimedia

Following Tuesday’s announcement of further layoffs by the tech giant, another 10,000 employees of Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will be let go.

In a message to staff members, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that he “made the difficult decision” to implement the layoffs and added that this week’s hiring plans would be impacted.

Zuckerberg stated that “we expect to announce restructurings and layoffs in our tech groups in late April, and then our business groups in late May,” adding that “it may take through the end of the year to complete these changes” for some employees.

According to Zuckerberg, the company will also close an additional 5,000 vacant positions.

The information follows Meta’s announcement last year that it would let go of more than 11,000 workers, or roughly 13% of its workforce. Meta reported declining profits and lower revenue for the third consecutive quarter last month.

“There is no getting around the fact that this will be difficult” It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success,” Zuckerberg said Tuesday, adding that Meta will “support people in the same ways we have before and treat everyone with the gratitude they deserve.”

The company claimed last month that competition from other social media platforms as well as a decline in online advertising had an effect.

Additionally, Meta has invested enormous sums of money in the metaverse, an online virtual environment that combines aspects of augmented reality, virtual reality, avatars, and other forms of communication.

The decision was made at a time when numerous tech firms across the industry have recently let go of thousands of employees. Around 12,000 job cuts were announced by Google in January, and 8% of the staff at SiriusXM radio will be let go.

According to data compiled by Layoffs.fyi, a website that has tracked tech layoffs since March 2020, 483 tech companies fired 128,202 workers in 2023.

