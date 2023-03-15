As she adopts her sister's well-known pucker-up pose, Kim Kardashian, 42, is called a "Khloe wannabe".

Photo by David Shankbone

On Tuesday afternoon, Kim Kardashian posted three brand-new pinup pictures to her 348 million Instagram followers. The founder of SKIMS took selfies with her raven hair worn down and her makeup just flawless on a black string bikini. The 42-year-old reality TV dynamo, who partied with Kylie Jenner last week, however, appeared different for some reason; perhaps it was the highly overlined lips. In the post's comment area, the fans of Kanye West's ex-wife appeared to take notice.

One person called Kim a "Khloe wannabe." Kim's younger sister Khloe, 38, frequently puckers her pillow lips for the camera. And the follower might have had a point because the Good American designer had made the identical pouty expression just hours earlier. Another fan added sarcastically, "This was a nice throwback to 2014," while another added, "2011 Kim made a comeback here omg," implying that Kim had overdone the filtering to make herself look young. A troll then shot out, "You're 48," which was strange because she didn't look older, but rather, she looked younger than usual.

However, Kush Papi, another fan, spoke in a more positive manner, claiming that the pictures were so hot that he nearly crashed his car. Also another supporter simply stated, "Kim for President 2024."

The photos were probably taken during a photoshoot that was initially published on March 1. With her second SKIMS collection, which she has dubbed "game-changing swimwear made for more than the sea," she debuted a brand-new black string bikini two weeks ago. The former star of Keeping up with the Kardashians was spotted in an outdoor shower made of gray concrete.

Source: Dailymail