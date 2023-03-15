The Relationship Between The Americans And Chinese: Will The Rift Ever End

Since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, relations between China and the United States have been complicated and defined by mistrust. Yet, the two countries continue to share strong commercial links that have grown significantly since 1980. The relationship is characterized by hegemonic competition in the Asia-Pacific region, and both world leaders and academics agree that it is one of the most significant bilateral relationships of the twenty-first century.

The world's two greatest economies as of 2021 are the United States and China, with China having a bigger gross domestic product when measured in terms of purchasing power parity. In the past, there have been sporadic times of open hostilities between the two nations, most notably during the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Currently, China and the US share political, economic, and security interests, such as the prevention of the spread of nuclear weapons, but there are still uncertainties about China's relations with Taiwan, whether the US will continue to recognize the One China policy, and China's human rights situation. After Japan, China is the second-largest foreign creditor of the US. China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, while the United States rejects China's claims, sees the region as international waters, and asserts the right for its warships and aircraft to conduct operations there. The two countries continue to disagree over these territorial issues.

Up until the Wangxia Treaty in 1845, relations with China were only gradually established. By promoting the Open Door Policy after 1900, which it believed would enable American economic strength to dominate the Chinese market and ward off other foreign competitors, the US rejected spheres of influence by external countries. In the 1900s, Washington tried unsuccessfully to get American banks to invest in Chinese railways. After 1938, President Franklin D. Roosevelt gave China's defense against Japan a top priority. In the Pacific War against Japan, the United States supported the Republic of China (ROC) (1941–1945).

In the years 1945–1947, Washington attempted and failed to broker a deal between the Nationalist regime and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The ties dramatically deteriorated following the CCP's victory in the Chinese Civil War and Mao Zedong's proclamation of the People's Republic of China in 1949. During the Korean War, the US and China engaged in combat. Until President Richard Nixon's 1972 visit to China signaled an unexpected turnaround of stance, the US refused to acknowledge the legitimacy of the PRC and continued to recognize the ROC located in Taiwan as the genuine government of China. As a result, the US blocked the PRC's membership in the UN. On January 1, 1979, the US established diplomatic ties with the PRC and recognized it as the PRC's sole legitimate government, while continuing informal ties with Taiwan via the Taiwan Relations Act. The political situation in Taiwan continues to be a key point of contention between the two nations.

With the exception of Jimmy Carter, every US president has visited China since Richard Nixon's visit. As a result of President Barack Obama's Asia pivot strategy, relations with China have deteriorated. Under U.S. President Donald Trump and CCP general secretary and president Xi Jinping, the relationship suffered significantly as problems including China's militarization of the South China Sea and Chinese espionage in the United States emerged. Starting with the 2017 National Security Strategy, the Trump administration referred to China as a "strategic competitor". With the enactment of national security law, it started a trade war with China, prohibited US corporations from providing equipment to Huawei and other businesses tied to human rights violations in Xinjiang, rescinded preferential treatment for Hong Kong, tightened visa requirements for students and scholars of Chinese nationality, and improved relations with Taiwan. China has responded by implementing "wolf warrior diplomacy" to refute any claims of violating human rights. The United States acknowledged China's treatment of Uyghurs as a genocide on the last day of the Trump administration. Political analysts have expressed concern about the possibility of a new Cold War during the Trump administration, particularly since the start of the US-China trade war.

Under the administration of Joe Biden, who made China one of his major points in carrying out American foreign policy, tensions between the US and China have persisted. The Biden administration tightened regional alliances against China, increased support for Taiwan, and placed significant restrictions on the sale of semiconductor technology to that country. Nonetheless, the Biden administration has also declared that the US seeks "competition, not conflict", with Biden declaring that he believed "there need not be a new Cold War".

It is important to note that the relationship between China and the United States is not a zero-sum game, and both countries have a lot to gain from cooperation. However, finding a mutually acceptable solution to the issues that divide them may take time and effort.

Ultimately, the future of the relationship between China and the United States depends on the actions and decisions of both countries’ leaders and the willingness of both sides to engage in constructive dialogue and compromise.

Wikipedia: China–United States relations

