Billie Eilish Coping Mechanism On Dealing With Cyberbullying

Celebrities with millions of followers on social media are the best people to understand the drawbacks of social media. While live broadcasting their lives online has practically become a part of their work description, it has also exposed them to a great deal of public criticism. Anonymous keyboard warriors don't hold back on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, putting celebrities at needless risk of cyberbullying.

Online abuse is all too widespread. Young celebrities like Billie Eilish and Millie Bobby Brown confess that they struggle with hurtful remarks every day. Several of these public figures, thankfully, have developed a strategy for dealing with the persistent trolls. Yet, in the end, the way these bullies act online is wholly inappropriate.

Billie Eilish, who has grown up in the spotlight, freely admits to allowing online bullying to "ruin her life" on several occasions. She previously disclosed that the level of online hate she was experiencing at the time was at an all-time high, which drove her to decide to cease reading social media comments. “I've completely stopped reading comments”.

It's strange. People dislike you more the cooler things you get to do. The Culture of Cancel is ridiculous. The issue is that many of the trolls on the Internet are quite funny. It's all in good fun. To get people to laugh, they would say anything. The fact that I have ever read comments is absurd. I should have quit long ago, but the fact that I've always wanted to stay in touch with my fans, and that has been wrecked by others has prevented me from doing so. That's awful. I continue to attempt to like fan posts. I just want to chat with fans if I see them anyplace. They are humans, and I am them. They're like friends of mine, but I switched it off because it was wrecking my life, Billie stated at the time.

This is just an example of cyberbullying that American celebrities have experienced. Cyberbullying is a serious issue that can have long-lasting effects on a person's mental health and well-being. Overall, addressing cyberbullying on celebrities requires a collective effort from everyone, including social media platforms, fans, and the public. By working together, we can help create a safer and more positive online environment for everyone.

Toofab: 10 Stars Who Got Real About Dealing With Cyberbullying