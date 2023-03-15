Three dogs have died from suspected poisoning during a racing event in France

Photo by Shaun Dunmall

The local prosecutor has reported that three dogs have passed away due to suspected poisoning at a canine racing event in the southern region of France.

According to a statement released on Monday by the Nimes prosecutor, Cecile Gensac, police were called to the French Canicross championships in the Gard region on Sunday morning where they discovered three dead dogs and another that was critically ill.

She said the animals suffered a "sudden illness" at the race, where dogs are harnessed to an athlete in a form of cross-country running.

Initial investigations revealed that the three dogs had eaten meatballs at the event site, falling ill about 15 minutes later, Gensac said. It turned out that the fourth dog had only licked one of the meatballs. According to the prosecutor, there were black pellets inside the meatballs, which are now being examined. More meatballs were found in a search of the area.

The veterinarians on hand to oversee the race "immediately mentioned a possibility of poisoning," according to the prosecutor's statement.

An investigation has been opened into animal cruelty, Gensac said, which carries a possible sentence of five years imprisonment and a fine of 75,000 euros (around $80,400.)

The organizers, the Federation of Canine Sports and Hobbies, announced on Facebook that the second day of the event had been called off. The organizers reported to the police that they had filed an official report blaming an unidentified individual or group for placing poisoned meatballs at the location.

According to CNN, the mayor's office reported that another report, resembling the previous one, was submitted by the mayor of Vauvert. Furthermore, access to the location where the incident occurred has been limited as a precautionary measure against any additional toxic substances.

On Monday, Yvon Lasbleiz, the President of the Federation of Canine Sports and Hobbies, wrote on Facebook that " This weekend a particularly odious act struck our sport". He expressed his condolences to the owners of the deceased dogs, naming them Oslo, Palma, and Opale, and acknowledged that they had lost a loyal companion.

As of Monday, the Federation reported on Facebook that the surviving dog named Togo was in good condition and recovering nicely. Despite some slight muscle spasms, Togo can move around and appears to be making a good recovery.

The federation expressed gratitude to the veterinarians who provided medical care during the incident.

Source:

CNN: Suspected poisoning kills three dogs at racing event in France