After the SVB collapse, Biden says Americans can “rest assured” that the banking system is secure

Photo by ANNA MONEYMAKER

Following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, President Biden sought to reassure Americans that they can have confidence in the American banking system and allay any worries about the consequences of its sudden failure.

“Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe,” Mr. Biden said in brief remarks from the White House. “Your deposits will be there when you need them. Small businesses across the country that deposit accounts at these banks can breathe easier knowing they’ll be able to pay their workers and pay their bills, and their hard-working employees can breathe easier as well.”

The president made his remarks after U.S. bank regulators spent the weekend developing a strategy to increase public assurance in the stability of the financial system and reduce collateral damage in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s closure last week.

Depositors with accounts at Silicon Valley Bank will have access to all of their money starting on Monday, according to a statement released by the Biden administration on Sunday. “No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer,” the statement added.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell, and Chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Martin Gruenberg all stated that the emergency measure “fully protects” all depositors.

No losses will be borne by taxpayers, Mr. Biden reaffirmed during his remarks, and the funding will come from fees that banks pay into the Deposit Insurance Fund.

Every American should have faith that their savings will be available if and when they are needed, he said.

However, the president said that the management of the banks would be fired and investors would not be protected.

“Investors lost money as a result of the risk they knowingly took that didn’t turn out to be profitable. This is how capitalism works “said Mr. Biden.

A "full accounting" of the events that led to the demise of Silicon Valley Bank and a second institution, Signature Bank of New York, which was taken over by state regulators on Sunday, was also demanded by the president. He also called for measures to hold those accountable.

“No one is above the law,” Mr. Biden said.

The president declared he would ask Congress and banking regulators to tighten bank regulations to prevent further bank failures.

Americans can rest assured that our banking system is safe. Your deposits are safe,” he said. “Let me also assure you we will not stop at this. We will do whatever is needed.”

Before heading to San Diego, California, where he had meetings with the prime ministers of Australia and the United Kingdom, Mr. Biden gave a speech at the White House.

After depositors rushed to withdraw funds last week due to worries about its balance sheet, California regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank on Friday, and the FDIC was appointed receiver.

The 16th largest bank In the United States, Silicon Valley Bank, which had been around for 40 years, primarily served the tech sector and was used by many start-ups and venture capital firms. Since the collapse of Washington Mutual at the height of the financial crisis in 2008, this financial institution has been the largest to do so.

The Federal Reserve announced it is establishing a new emergency lending program, called the Bank Term Funding Program, in addition to the federal government shoring up deposits at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, “to help assure banks can meet the needs of all their depositors.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul stated on Monday that the FDIC is managing the day-to-day operations of Signature Bank and that all deposits, including those that exceed the agency’s $250,000 insurance cap, will be safeguarded. “Our was to make sure that the entire banking community here in New York was stable, that we can project calm, that this is a time that we could manage a certain narrow situation and to make sure that that did not get any worse,” she said.

According to Hochul, the demise of Signature Bank “didn’t happen in a vacuum,” but rather as a result of depositors paying attention to what happened at Silicon Valley Bank.

In an interview with “Face the Nation,” Yellen ruled out a federal bailout for Silicon Valley Bank’s investors, saying, “We’re not going to do that again.”

In a statement released on Sunday, the president claimed that the measures adopted by his administration and banking regulators would safeguard American small businesses and workers as well as our financial system.

“The solution also ensures that taxpayer dollars are not put at risk,” he said. “The American people and American businesses can have confidence that their bank deposits will be there when they need them.”

Source:

CBS News: Biden says Americans can "rest assured" banking system is secure after SVB collapse