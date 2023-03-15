After the SVB collapse, Biden says Americans can “rest assured” that the banking system is secure

Blog Vine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RKdPL_0lJQFR0N00
Photo byANNA MONEYMAKER

Following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, President Biden sought to reassure Americans that they can have confidence in the American banking system and allay any worries about the consequences of its sudden failure.

“Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe,” Mr. Biden said in brief remarks from the White House. “Your deposits will be there when you need them. Small businesses across the country that deposit accounts at these banks can breathe easier knowing they’ll be able to pay their workers and pay their bills, and their hard-working employees can breathe easier as well.”

The president made his remarks after U.S. bank regulators spent the weekend developing a strategy to increase public assurance in the stability of the financial system and reduce collateral damage in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s closure last week.

Depositors with accounts at Silicon Valley Bank will have access to all of their money starting on Monday, according to a statement released by the Biden administration on Sunday. “No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer,” the statement added.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell, and Chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Martin Gruenberg all stated that the emergency measure “fully protects” all depositors.

No losses will be borne by taxpayers, Mr. Biden reaffirmed during his remarks, and the funding will come from fees that banks pay into the Deposit Insurance Fund.

Every American should have faith that their savings will be available if and when they are needed, he said.

However, the president said that the management of the banks would be fired and investors would not be protected.

“Investors lost money as a result of the risk they knowingly took that didn’t turn out to be profitable. This is how capitalism works “said Mr. Biden.

A "full accounting" of the events that led to the demise of Silicon Valley Bank and a second institution, Signature Bank of New York, which was taken over by state regulators on Sunday, was also demanded by the president. He also called for measures to hold those accountable.

“No one is above the law,” Mr. Biden said.

The president declared he would ask Congress and banking regulators to tighten bank regulations to prevent further bank failures.

Americans can rest assured that our banking system is safe. Your deposits are safe,” he said. “Let me also assure you we will not stop at this. We will do whatever is needed.”

Before heading to San Diego, California, where he had meetings with the prime ministers of Australia and the United Kingdom, Mr. Biden gave a speech at the White House.

After depositors rushed to withdraw funds last week due to worries about its balance sheet, California regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank on Friday, and the FDIC was appointed receiver.

The 16th largest bank In the United States, Silicon Valley Bank, which had been around for 40 years, primarily served the tech sector and was used by many start-ups and venture capital firms. Since the collapse of Washington Mutual at the height of the financial crisis in 2008, this financial institution has been the largest to do so.

The Federal Reserve announced it is establishing a new emergency lending program, called the Bank Term Funding Program, in addition to the federal government shoring up deposits at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, “to help assure banks can meet the needs of all their depositors.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul stated on Monday that the FDIC is managing the day-to-day operations of Signature Bank and that all deposits, including those that exceed the agency’s $250,000 insurance cap, will be safeguarded. “Our was to make sure that the entire banking community here in New York was stable, that we can project calm, that this is a time that we could manage a certain narrow situation and to make sure that that did not get any worse,” she said.

According to Hochul, the demise of Signature Bank “didn’t happen in a vacuum,” but rather as a result of depositors paying attention to what happened at Silicon Valley Bank.

In an interview with “Face the Nation,” Yellen ruled out a federal bailout for Silicon Valley Bank’s investors, saying, “We’re not going to do that again.”

In a statement released on Sunday, the president claimed that the measures adopted by his administration and banking regulators would safeguard American small businesses and workers as well as our financial system.

“The solution also ensures that taxpayer dollars are not put at risk,” he said. “The American people and American businesses can have confidence that their bank deposits will be there when they need them.”

Source:

CBS News: Biden says Americans can "rest assured" banking system is secure after SVB collapse

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Joe Biden# SVB# secure# finance# money

Comments / 0

Published by

Hello! Welcome to Blog Vine, I'm a blogger and I specialize in world news, evergreen and romance articles. Stay Updated!

N/A
2K followers

More from Blog Vine

Signs Your Relationship Is Over (And Why You Need to Wake Up and Move On)

Greetings, dear readers! Today, we are going to talk about one of the most exciting topics in the world – relationships. Oh, how thrilling it is to be in a relationship, isn't it? The butterflies in your stomach, the constant texting, and the endless possibilities. However, sometimes, relationships can take a turn for the worse, and it's important to recognize when it's time to move on.

Read full story

The Republican Crusade Against Wokeness: Are They Fighting an Invisible Boogeyman?

Recent news about Donald Trump's looming indictment and the blame game played by his allies. Well, folks, it looks like the blame game is in full swing in the world of politics. And this time, the target is none other than the Wokes. Yes, you heard it right. According to Boris Epstein, woke radicals in New York and Atlanta are to blame for Trump's legal problems. Can you believe it? I mean, who knew the Wokes had such power?, the Wokes are here to take over the world.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Republicans request documents related to the Trump investigation and potential indictment from Manhattan DA Bragg

High-profile House committee chairs Monday sent Bragg a letter they wrote jointly. On Monday, the Republican chairmen of the House Judiciary, Oversight, and Administration committees sent a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The letter requested testimony and documents related to the investigation and potential indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Read full story
1 comments
Arlington, TX

A Texas high school shooting claims the life of a student

The shooting's motivation is currently a mystery. According to the Arlington Police Department, a student was shot and killed on Monday outside a high school in Texas, while another student was hurt.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Should Trump be charged, the NYPD and Secret Service discuss security measures

The Manhattan DA is investigating the hush payment made to Stormy Daniels. Sources report that the U.S. Secret Service and the New York Police Department are collaborating to prepare security measures in case former President Donald Trump is indicted and arraigned in a public courtroom in Manhattan.

Read full story
1 comments

Trump lawyer ordered to testify: The Mar-a-Lago case

As Jack Smith prepares to obtain information from a Trump attorney, the former president may have additional concerns about the gravity of the Mar-a-Lago scandal. When asked to provide information to Jan. 6 investigators, John Eastman, a Republican attorney, cited attorney-client privilege as the reason why he couldn't testify.

Read full story
Sonoma County, CA

More than 300 families each will continue to receive a direct $500 payment from Sonoma County, California for two years

In order to better understand their effects, a number of American cities and states have launched pilot guaranteed income programs in recent years. With the aim of reducing poverty and fostering economic mobility, the programs typically offer regular cash payments to individuals or families, regardless of their employment status or income level.

Read full story
10 comments

Scientists have revived a "Zombie" virus that was frozen in permafrost for 48,500 years

In popular culture and fiction, the term "zombie virus" is commonly used to refer to a theoretical virus that transforms individuals into zombie-like beings. In such fictional depictions, this virus is usually transmitted through bodily fluids or bites from those who have been infected.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Can you sail in a $2,000,000 yacht from New York to London(about 3,470mile) for $10,000 in a dangerous stormy week

To all my thalassophobia readers or even to any reader at all, will you undergo this expensive journey (and when I say expensive I mean both the yacht and your life) for the reward of $10,000 knowing fully the risk that comes with it?

Read full story
1 comments

Star of "The Wire" and "John Wick," Lance Reddick, passed away at age 60

According to his representative, Mia Hansen, Lance Reddick, an actor best known for playing Cedric Daniels on "The Wire" and for his work in the "John Wick" film series, has passed away. He was 60.

Read full story

Members of the International Criminal Court have issued an arrest warrant for Putin on charges of war crimes

On Friday, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and an official in his office who is responsible for children's rights.

Read full story
2 comments

The possible implications of Biden’s $5 trillion tax scheme that caught Congress by surprise

President Joseph Biden unveiled a $5 trillion tax package in a surprising move that caught Congress off guard. The wealthiest Citizens and corporations would pay much more in taxes as a result. Undoubtedly, the administration’s attempts to alleviate economic inequality are included in the recently released plan. Together with steps to support economic expansion, the program also proposes several ways to increase revenue to fund the ambitious domestic agenda.

Read full story
322 comments
Tampa, FL

After nine seasons, the Buccaneers release TE Cameron Brate

After nine seasons, tight end Cameron Brate was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday. Running back Leonard Fournette was also officially released by Tampa, which was first reported on February 28.

Read full story
Oklahoma City, OK

Son of co-conspirator in the Oklahoma City bombing admits guilt in the robbery in Nevada

A 67-year-old jeweler was lured to a vacant home by Joshua Isaac Nichols and another man, who are accused of robbing him of cash, jewelry, and other items while holding him at gunpoint.

Read full story

Kristen Doute Fires Back at "Rude" People Who Body Shame Her Due to Her Weight: "Get F-ked,"

Clapback queen! Kristen Doute attacked haters who made remarks about her recent weight gain after quitting smoking. The 40-year-old Vanderpump Rules alum stated during the March 15 episode of her podcast "S*x, Love and What Else Matters" that she had been subjected to body shaming after being seen earlier this month leaving her friend Ariana Madix's house.

Read full story
3 comments

Stormy Daniels hush money defense offered by Trump’s attorney: “It’s not a crime”

Donald Trump’s attorney stated that his client’s actions were “not a crime,” providing a sneak peek of the former president’s defense against potential criminal accusations regarding a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Read full story
40 comments
Washington, DC

Trumps 'Justice For All,' a song by the January 6 prison choir, Peaks No. 1 on iTunes

The "J6 Prison Choir," a group of men charged for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, created a song, which reached the top spot on iTunes over the weekend.

Read full story
4 comments

South Carolina Republicans have suggested legislation that might expose women who undergo abortion to capital punishment

Individuals found guilty of homicide in South Carolina may be sentenced to the death penalty or a minimum of 30 years behind bars. The state's homicide laws, which include the death penalty, would apply to anyone who has an abortion, according to legislation being pushed by South Carolina Republicans.

Read full story
447 comments

TikTok May Be Banned in the US, Says Biden Administration

According to a TikTok spokeswoman, the Biden administration has told TikTok that if its Chinese parent firm doesn't sell its stake in the well-known video app, it might be prohibited in the United States.

Read full story
6 comments
Fort Campbell, KY

From Trauma to Advocacy: The Story of Cyntoia Brown From Kentucky Who was Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder

Cyntoia Brown is a woman whose life story has captivated the attention of many. She was born in 1988 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky to a mother who suffered from addiction and a father who was absent from her life. Brown had a difficult childhood, marked by abuse and neglect. She was just 16 years old when she was charged with the murder of a 43-year-old man, Johnny Michael Allen in 2004.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy