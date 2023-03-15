As the 2024 presidential race gains momentum, Trump rips Ron DeSantis in Iowa

Blog Vine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcf7t_0lJPS4mX00
Donald Trump(Left), Ron DeSantis(Right).Photo byWikimedia

At a crowded rally here on Monday, former President Donald Trump took aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, promising to "protect Iowa ethanol from anyone who wishes to destroy it."

DeSantis, who visited the state for the first time as a potential presidential candidate on Friday, frequently voted in Congress to reorganize or reduce subsidies for agricultural products, including ethanol.

Trump claimed DeSantis "fought against it at every turn, and he's going to do that again" using the nicknames "DeSanctis" and "DeSanctimonious." Trump also remarked to his audience that DeSantis reminded him of Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential candidate who lost and is currently a senator from Utah. But when Trump launched his tirade against DeSantis, which included jabs about votes that would have reduced benefits for beneficiaries of Medicare and Social Security, the normally boisterous crowd reacted with relative silence.

That may be a reflection of Iowa GOP voters' unease with Republican-on-Republican political violence at a time when a Democrat, President Joe Biden, is in the White House, including some of Trump's most ardent supporters.

Many of Iowa's political figures are still undecided about which candidate to support in the still-evolving field.

"I intend to get to meet all the presidential candidates and just take them all in," said GOP state Rep. Helena Hayes, who, on Friday, had attended a meeting of state legislators with DeSantis and was now attending her first Trump speech.

She expressed uncertainty about endorsing anyone and acknowledged that she is worried about Trump's ability to win an election after his loss in 2020.

"I do a little bit because I’ve seen a little bit of that in my district," Hayes said. "It’s always because people say 'I didn’t like his comment here,' or 'he’s too rash here' or 'he said something he shouldn’t have said.' … Usually, it’s on a personal basis that I’ve heard in my district."

Nevertheless, the audience at Adler Theater showed clear support for Trump, frequently standing up to applaud him and shout out to him.

"Trump is the only one that can save this country at this point," said Traci Walters, a 52-year-old accountant from Cedar Rapids. "We know that he can do it. And you know, other people, maybe they can, maybe they can’t. We don’t know."

The former president received the loudest applause when discussing contentious social issues like banning critical race theory from schools and transgender athletes from participating in women's sports.

However, he also demonstrated that he was paying attention to how DeSantis had used the federal Covid-19 response to win over GOP voters as he unveiled the education plank of his platform.

Trump, who vigorously promoted the development of vaccines while serving as president, echoed the arguments made by DeSantis, who signed a law last year banning vaccine mandates.

"I will not give a penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate," Trump declared Monday. Additionally, he pledged to lobby for the direct election of school principals and the adoption of school-voucher programs similar to the one that Republican governor of Iowa Kim Reynolds signed into law. The president declared that disbanding the Department of Education is a "short-term goal" in a matter where his influence on policy is more apparent.

Trump emphasized agriculture and trade despite the fact that his campaign had advertised the event as being education-focused.

One of the top agricultural-producing states in the nation is Iowa, and Trump bragged about his track record on the subject. He recalled giving farmers payments to help offset the costs of a trade dispute with China, reminded voters that he had reversed a recently resurrected Obama-era regulation defining which waterways are subject to Clean Water Act standards, and vowed to do more.

"Within hours of my inauguration, I will cancel every Biden policy that is brutalizing our farmers," Trump said, his call to repeal Biden's agriculture agenda prompted a standing ovation and a "U-S-A" chant. He then promised to reduce fertilizer prices and increase ethanol exports.

On Friday, Reynolds, who made two appearances alongside DeSantis, introduced Trump and praised his service to the state as president.

"In short," she said, "he fought for Iowans."

Reynolds, who has not endorsed a candidate, dodged the question of whether she might be interested in serving as the eventual nominee's vice presidential running mate in an interview with NBC News on Friday.

"We’re focused on Iowa right now," she said. "We’re going to be spending a lot of time here."

Trump claimed he chose the indoor location because it was too cold outside for one of his signature rallies. He spoke to a crowd that was noticeably larger than those at two DeSantis events last week. More than 2,000 people, according to the theater's manager, were in attendance. 77 of the state's 99 counties were represented in the audience, according to top Trump adviser Jason Miller.

Source:

NBC News: Trump rips Ron DeSantis in Iowa as the 2024 presidential race heats up

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Donald Trump# Ron DeSantis# politics# presidential election

Comments / 0

Published by

Hello! Welcome to Blog Vine, I'm a blogger and I specialize in world news, evergreen and romance articles. Stay Updated!

N/A
2K followers

More from Blog Vine

Signs Your Relationship Is Over (And Why You Need to Wake Up and Move On)

Greetings, dear readers! Today, we are going to talk about one of the most exciting topics in the world – relationships. Oh, how thrilling it is to be in a relationship, isn't it? The butterflies in your stomach, the constant texting, and the endless possibilities. However, sometimes, relationships can take a turn for the worse, and it's important to recognize when it's time to move on.

Read full story

The Republican Crusade Against Wokeness: Are They Fighting an Invisible Boogeyman?

Recent news about Donald Trump's looming indictment and the blame game played by his allies. Well, folks, it looks like the blame game is in full swing in the world of politics. And this time, the target is none other than the Wokes. Yes, you heard it right. According to Boris Epstein, woke radicals in New York and Atlanta are to blame for Trump's legal problems. Can you believe it? I mean, who knew the Wokes had such power?, the Wokes are here to take over the world.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Republicans request documents related to the Trump investigation and potential indictment from Manhattan DA Bragg

High-profile House committee chairs Monday sent Bragg a letter they wrote jointly. On Monday, the Republican chairmen of the House Judiciary, Oversight, and Administration committees sent a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The letter requested testimony and documents related to the investigation and potential indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Read full story
1 comments
Arlington, TX

A Texas high school shooting claims the life of a student

The shooting's motivation is currently a mystery. According to the Arlington Police Department, a student was shot and killed on Monday outside a high school in Texas, while another student was hurt.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Should Trump be charged, the NYPD and Secret Service discuss security measures

The Manhattan DA is investigating the hush payment made to Stormy Daniels. Sources report that the U.S. Secret Service and the New York Police Department are collaborating to prepare security measures in case former President Donald Trump is indicted and arraigned in a public courtroom in Manhattan.

Read full story
1 comments

Trump lawyer ordered to testify: The Mar-a-Lago case

As Jack Smith prepares to obtain information from a Trump attorney, the former president may have additional concerns about the gravity of the Mar-a-Lago scandal. When asked to provide information to Jan. 6 investigators, John Eastman, a Republican attorney, cited attorney-client privilege as the reason why he couldn't testify.

Read full story
Sonoma County, CA

More than 300 families each will continue to receive a direct $500 payment from Sonoma County, California for two years

In order to better understand their effects, a number of American cities and states have launched pilot guaranteed income programs in recent years. With the aim of reducing poverty and fostering economic mobility, the programs typically offer regular cash payments to individuals or families, regardless of their employment status or income level.

Read full story
10 comments

Scientists have revived a "Zombie" virus that was frozen in permafrost for 48,500 years

In popular culture and fiction, the term "zombie virus" is commonly used to refer to a theoretical virus that transforms individuals into zombie-like beings. In such fictional depictions, this virus is usually transmitted through bodily fluids or bites from those who have been infected.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Can you sail in a $2,000,000 yacht from New York to London(about 3,470mile) for $10,000 in a dangerous stormy week

To all my thalassophobia readers or even to any reader at all, will you undergo this expensive journey (and when I say expensive I mean both the yacht and your life) for the reward of $10,000 knowing fully the risk that comes with it?

Read full story
1 comments

Star of "The Wire" and "John Wick," Lance Reddick, passed away at age 60

According to his representative, Mia Hansen, Lance Reddick, an actor best known for playing Cedric Daniels on "The Wire" and for his work in the "John Wick" film series, has passed away. He was 60.

Read full story

Members of the International Criminal Court have issued an arrest warrant for Putin on charges of war crimes

On Friday, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and an official in his office who is responsible for children's rights.

Read full story
2 comments

The possible implications of Biden’s $5 trillion tax scheme that caught Congress by surprise

President Joseph Biden unveiled a $5 trillion tax package in a surprising move that caught Congress off guard. The wealthiest Citizens and corporations would pay much more in taxes as a result. Undoubtedly, the administration’s attempts to alleviate economic inequality are included in the recently released plan. Together with steps to support economic expansion, the program also proposes several ways to increase revenue to fund the ambitious domestic agenda.

Read full story
322 comments
Tampa, FL

After nine seasons, the Buccaneers release TE Cameron Brate

After nine seasons, tight end Cameron Brate was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday. Running back Leonard Fournette was also officially released by Tampa, which was first reported on February 28.

Read full story
Oklahoma City, OK

Son of co-conspirator in the Oklahoma City bombing admits guilt in the robbery in Nevada

A 67-year-old jeweler was lured to a vacant home by Joshua Isaac Nichols and another man, who are accused of robbing him of cash, jewelry, and other items while holding him at gunpoint.

Read full story

Kristen Doute Fires Back at "Rude" People Who Body Shame Her Due to Her Weight: "Get F-ked,"

Clapback queen! Kristen Doute attacked haters who made remarks about her recent weight gain after quitting smoking. The 40-year-old Vanderpump Rules alum stated during the March 15 episode of her podcast "S*x, Love and What Else Matters" that she had been subjected to body shaming after being seen earlier this month leaving her friend Ariana Madix's house.

Read full story
3 comments

Stormy Daniels hush money defense offered by Trump’s attorney: “It’s not a crime”

Donald Trump’s attorney stated that his client’s actions were “not a crime,” providing a sneak peek of the former president’s defense against potential criminal accusations regarding a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Read full story
40 comments
Washington, DC

Trumps 'Justice For All,' a song by the January 6 prison choir, Peaks No. 1 on iTunes

The "J6 Prison Choir," a group of men charged for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, created a song, which reached the top spot on iTunes over the weekend.

Read full story
4 comments

South Carolina Republicans have suggested legislation that might expose women who undergo abortion to capital punishment

Individuals found guilty of homicide in South Carolina may be sentenced to the death penalty or a minimum of 30 years behind bars. The state's homicide laws, which include the death penalty, would apply to anyone who has an abortion, according to legislation being pushed by South Carolina Republicans.

Read full story
447 comments

TikTok May Be Banned in the US, Says Biden Administration

According to a TikTok spokeswoman, the Biden administration has told TikTok that if its Chinese parent firm doesn't sell its stake in the well-known video app, it might be prohibited in the United States.

Read full story
6 comments
Fort Campbell, KY

From Trauma to Advocacy: The Story of Cyntoia Brown From Kentucky Who was Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder

Cyntoia Brown is a woman whose life story has captivated the attention of many. She was born in 1988 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky to a mother who suffered from addiction and a father who was absent from her life. Brown had a difficult childhood, marked by abuse and neglect. She was just 16 years old when she was charged with the murder of a 43-year-old man, Johnny Michael Allen in 2004.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy