As the 2024 presidential race gains momentum, Trump rips Ron DeSantis in Iowa

Donald Trump(Left), Ron DeSantis(Right). Photo by Wikimedia

At a crowded rally here on Monday, former President Donald Trump took aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, promising to "protect Iowa ethanol from anyone who wishes to destroy it."

DeSantis, who visited the state for the first time as a potential presidential candidate on Friday, frequently voted in Congress to reorganize or reduce subsidies for agricultural products, including ethanol.

Trump claimed DeSantis "fought against it at every turn, and he's going to do that again" using the nicknames "DeSanctis" and "DeSanctimonious." Trump also remarked to his audience that DeSantis reminded him of Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential candidate who lost and is currently a senator from Utah. But when Trump launched his tirade against DeSantis, which included jabs about votes that would have reduced benefits for beneficiaries of Medicare and Social Security, the normally boisterous crowd reacted with relative silence.

That may be a reflection of Iowa GOP voters' unease with Republican-on-Republican political violence at a time when a Democrat, President Joe Biden, is in the White House, including some of Trump's most ardent supporters.

Many of Iowa's political figures are still undecided about which candidate to support in the still-evolving field.

"I intend to get to meet all the presidential candidates and just take them all in," said GOP state Rep. Helena Hayes, who, on Friday, had attended a meeting of state legislators with DeSantis and was now attending her first Trump speech.

She expressed uncertainty about endorsing anyone and acknowledged that she is worried about Trump's ability to win an election after his loss in 2020.

"I do a little bit because I’ve seen a little bit of that in my district," Hayes said. "It’s always because people say 'I didn’t like his comment here,' or 'he’s too rash here' or 'he said something he shouldn’t have said.' … Usually, it’s on a personal basis that I’ve heard in my district."

Nevertheless, the audience at Adler Theater showed clear support for Trump, frequently standing up to applaud him and shout out to him.

"Trump is the only one that can save this country at this point," said Traci Walters, a 52-year-old accountant from Cedar Rapids. "We know that he can do it. And you know, other people, maybe they can, maybe they can’t. We don’t know."

The former president received the loudest applause when discussing contentious social issues like banning critical race theory from schools and transgender athletes from participating in women's sports.

However, he also demonstrated that he was paying attention to how DeSantis had used the federal Covid-19 response to win over GOP voters as he unveiled the education plank of his platform.

Trump, who vigorously promoted the development of vaccines while serving as president, echoed the arguments made by DeSantis, who signed a law last year banning vaccine mandates.

"I will not give a penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate," Trump declared Monday. Additionally, he pledged to lobby for the direct election of school principals and the adoption of school-voucher programs similar to the one that Republican governor of Iowa Kim Reynolds signed into law. The president declared that disbanding the Department of Education is a "short-term goal" in a matter where his influence on policy is more apparent.

Trump emphasized agriculture and trade despite the fact that his campaign had advertised the event as being education-focused.

One of the top agricultural-producing states in the nation is Iowa, and Trump bragged about his track record on the subject. He recalled giving farmers payments to help offset the costs of a trade dispute with China, reminded voters that he had reversed a recently resurrected Obama-era regulation defining which waterways are subject to Clean Water Act standards, and vowed to do more.

"Within hours of my inauguration, I will cancel every Biden policy that is brutalizing our farmers," Trump said, his call to repeal Biden's agriculture agenda prompted a standing ovation and a "U-S-A" chant. He then promised to reduce fertilizer prices and increase ethanol exports.

On Friday, Reynolds, who made two appearances alongside DeSantis, introduced Trump and praised his service to the state as president.

"In short," she said, "he fought for Iowans."

Reynolds, who has not endorsed a candidate, dodged the question of whether she might be interested in serving as the eventual nominee's vice presidential running mate in an interview with NBC News on Friday.

"We’re focused on Iowa right now," she said. "We’re going to be spending a lot of time here."

Trump claimed he chose the indoor location because it was too cold outside for one of his signature rallies. He spoke to a crowd that was noticeably larger than those at two DeSantis events last week. More than 2,000 people, according to the theater's manager, were in attendance. 77 of the state's 99 counties were represented in the audience, according to top Trump adviser Jason Miller.

Source:

NBC News: Trump rips Ron DeSantis in Iowa as the 2024 presidential race heats up