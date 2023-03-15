Hearing on abortion pills made public due to transparency concerns

Abortion rights and anti-abortion protesters gathered for an International Women's Day Sit-In at the State Capitol Rotunda in Austin, Texas Photo by (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

This week, a judge is scheduled to hear arguments in a case that could affect the availability of medication abortion across the country. After media reports raised worries that the case with important ramifications might develop with little public oversight, the upcoming hearing was made public on Monday.

A group that assisted in the fight against Roe v. Wade filed the closely watched lawsuit, which challenges the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the drug mifepristone in 2000

It has been given to a Texas judge with a reputation for conservative views who was chosen by former president Donald Trump.

The decision, which comes as more than half of abortions are caused by medication, may have an impact on states regardless of whether abortion is legal. Years may pass before the effects of a judgment against the Food and Drug Administration become apparent

The Washington Post, which first reported that the hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, claimed that U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk would postpone making it available to the public in order to reduce threats and potential demonstrations. Additionally, according to the newspaper, he asked the attorneys not to reveal any of the plans’ specifics in public.

Federal court proceedings are presumed to be open to the public, with very few exceptions. Transparency in the court system is a fundamental component of the American judicial system. It is extremely unusual for hearing public notice to be delayed because typically, it would be promptly added to the public court docket.

Weeks or months in advance, many court hearings are scheduled, and they are then quickly added to the public docket.

Charles Hall, a spokesman for the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, stated that although it appears there is no national policy or rules on hearing notification, judges have a lot of discretion over how cases are handled.

There are no local regulations requiring deadlines for hearing notifications in the Northern District of Texas, where the case is being heard.

According to Kacsmaryk’s court website, he typically favors openness and “heavily disfavor(s)” information sealing.

A group of media organizations filed a motion objecting to the delayed notification, claiming that it would effectively shut down the courtroom.

The case Is being heard in Amarillo, a Texas Panhandle city that is several hours from major cities.

The motion mentions the judge’s security concerns, but media attorneys contend the courthouse can be secured without closing the courtroom.

The federal judicial security agency, the U.S. Marshals Service, has been securing courtrooms for a very long time in countless numbers of closely watched, emotionally charged, and potentially dangerous cases.

“Courts are supposed to be open to the public, and only in extraordinary circumstances do you seal documents or hide a hearing,” said David Cohen, a law professor at Drexel University in Philadelphia. In this case, Cohen said, “it just doesn’t seem like there’s anything here that meets those requirements.”

The Food and Drug Administration’s legal counsel, the United States Department of Justice, initially refused to give even the most basic information about the well-publicized hearing. This led to concerns about whether it is living up to the promise made to the American people by Attorney General Merrick Garland and other top officials to be transparent and accountable.

The admonition from the judge not to discuss the plans publicly meant confirmation could have risked his displeasure, though a contempt holding would be less likely, Cohen said.

