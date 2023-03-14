A 3-year-old girl fatally shoots her 4-year-old sister with an unsecured gun, according to the Texas sheriff

A toddler killed her 4-year-old sister on Sunday in what police believe to be an unintentional shooting. Photo by KHOU

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a 3-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her 4-year-old sister in Texas.

"This basically involves a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old," Gonzalez said. "The 3-year-old is the alleged shooter. It appears to be unintentional."

The sheriff described the incident as "tragic" but added that it was "very preventable." He said that on Sunday, two kids and five adults were hanging out in an apartment in Houston. He claimed that at one point, the kids were left unattended in a bedroom because each parent believed the other was keeping an eye on them.

Gonzalez stated that the 3-year-old managed to obtain a loaded semiautomatic pistol. The family entered the room after hearing a gunshot and discovered the 4-year-old girl lying on the floor, unconscious. "It just seems like another tragic story of another child gaining access to a firearm and hurting someone else," Gonzalez said.

The sheriff stated that the investigation is still ongoing and added that it is "very likely" that someone will be charged for failing to secure the weapon in circumstances like this.

The shooting is just the most recent instance of a young person using an unsupervised firearm to tragic effect. The most notable recent shooting of this type involved a 6-year-old boy who shot his elementary school teacher in Newport News, Virginia, earlier this year; the teacher is currently recovering.

According to data gathered by Everytown Research & Policy, the research division of the organization that fights for gun control and against gun violence, there were at least 2,070 unintentional shootings by children under the age of 18 between 2015 and 2020, resulting in 765 fatalities and 1,366 injuries. According to the non-profit, 39% of the shootings involved a shooter who was 9 years old or less.

According to a 2022 paper published in The New England Journal of Medicine, firearm-related injury recently surpassed motor vehicle crashes to become the leading cause of death among people 1 to 19 years old in the US. In that regard, the US stands alone among world powers.

Gun deaths aren't even among the top 4 causes of death in other, more developed nations, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation study from the previous year. Gun owners are advised by the American Academy of Pediatrics to keep their weapons locked up, unloaded, and the ammunition stored in a separate safe.



