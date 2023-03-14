Mysterious Red-Haired Humanoid Monster Reported to Be Wandering Vietnam's Deep Jungles Astonishes American GIs

Photo by Wikimedia

During the Vietnam War in 1967, American soldiers reported encountering an enigmatic humanoid creature with red hair and an elongated head, along with large black eyes in the deep jungles and mountains of Vietnam. Known as the Rock Apes, they were unlike any other creature the soldiers had ever seen before. The Rock Apes was known to be shy and elusive, making them difficult to spot, but when spotted, they intrigued the soldiers. Some speculated that the Rock Apes might be a new species of animal that had remained hidden in the dense jungle until then. These creatures were not only a mystery to the American soldiers but also to the Vietnamese.

Soldiers reported that the mysterious creatures they encountered during the Vietnam War were incredibly agile, able to run on all fours and climb trees with ease, and some had sharp claws they used to attack their enemies. Some even claimed that the creatures could spit a poisonous substance. These accounts are best known from a book called "Very Crazy G.I." written by a Mexican American corporal nicknamed "Poncho," who described the creatures as human-like with exaggerated proportions and grotesque features.

Despite the lack of evidence supporting their existence, Poncho's story has captured the attention of many, inspiring creative works. The true identity of these creatures remains unknown, with some speculating they might be a new species of primate, while others believe they could be extraterrestrial in origin. Whatever the case may be, the creature continues to mystify those who have encountered it, leaving them perplexed.

According to reports from 1968, Marines stationed in Vietnam on Hill 868 encountered rock apes who threw rocks at them with such force that the soldiers sustained severe injuries and had to be evacuated by helicopter. The footprints left by the apes were wider than human prints but too large to belong to apes. Some theories suggest that the apes were either protecting their territory or trying to steal food from the Marines.

In 1970, US Army personnel discovered footprints in a depot in Vietnam that were later referred to as "Powell's Ape." The footprints were described as having human-like toes but were the size of an Asiatic black bear. They were 18 inches long and eight inches wide, suggesting a heavy wearer.

There have been other accounts of the creature, with some estimating it to be around eight feet tall and first discovered in Vietnam in 1967-1968. The bodies of rock apes were believed to have been left behind after the Battle of Dong Den in the Vietnam War, but it is unknown what happened to them afterward.

The rock ape encountered by G.I.s in Vietnam during World War II might not be the same as the Sumatran Orang Pendek, a hairy hominid. Some theories suggest that the rock ape may be an early human or hominid, but it is uncertain whether it is a different species of ape or a living descendant of humans.

Attributions:

"Bigfoot" - Wikipedia

Russell, Matthew. “The Mysterious ‘Bigfoot’ That Horrified Troops in the Vietnam War.” The Veterans Site News.

“Rock Apes.” ObscUrban Legend Wikia. Accessed 22 Jan. 2023.

"Tales of the Vietnam War from the Veterans who lived it." -In Country.