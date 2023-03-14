A young couple fell 800 feet to the ground while taking a selfie in Yosemite and died

Meenakshi Moorthy and Vishnu Viswanath at the Grand Canyon. Photo by Facebook

In 2018, Vishnu Viswanath and Meenakshi Moorthy were a young Indian couple who lost their lives in a tragic accident while taking photos at Taft Point in Yosemite National Park. The couple, who were experienced travelers and adventure seekers, fell from the edge of the cliff and suffered fatal injuries. It was later discovered that they were intoxicated with alcohol at the time of their death.

The incident highlights the importance of being vigilant and aware of your surroundings, as well as the significance of reporting any potential safety concerns to the appropriate authorities. Visitors to national parks and other scenic locations should prioritize safety and responsible behavior, keeping in mind the potential risks and hazards involved in adventure activities or taking photos in dangerous locations.

Although it was reported that the couple was under the influence of alcohol, the exact cause of the accident is still unclear. The investigation into their deaths likely involved a thorough examination of the scene and any available evidence, as well as interviews with witnesses or anyone who may have had contact with the couple leading up to their fall. The autopsy report revealed injuries to their head, neck, chest, and abdomen, and it's possible that additional factors, such as a misstep or loss of footing, contributed to the accident.

Unfortunately, the bodies of Vishnu Viswanath and Meenakshi Moorthy were not able to be flown back to India due to the condition of their bodies. Repatriation of the bodies of individuals who pass away abroad can be complicated by legal or logistical factors.

It's important to heed warning signs and barriers at popular tourist spots for good reason, and take them seriously. Moorthy's Instagram post, warning about the risks of daredevilry and the potential dangers of standing at the edge of cliffs, is a poignant reminder of the importance of safety and responsible behavior when taking photos or engaging in adventure activities.

Safety should always be prioritized over the desire to capture a thrilling moment or take a memorable photo. When taking photos, be aware of your surroundings and the potential hazards involved, particularly in areas with steep drops or other risks. It's also crucial to follow park rules and regulations, which may include restrictions on alcohol consumption in certain areas or circumstances.

In conclusion, the tragic incident involving Vishnu Viswanath and Meenakshi Moorthy underscores the importance of prioritizing safety and responsible behavior when engaging in adventure activities or taking photos in dangerous locations. By being vigilant, aware of our surroundings, and following park rules and regulations, we can prevent similar accidents and ensure a safer and more enjoyable experience for all visitors to national parks and other scenic locations.

