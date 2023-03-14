After Followers Believed She "Shaded" Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner Loses One Million Followers On Instagram

Photo by Wikimedia

Kylie Jenner has faced consequences due to her rumored disagreement with Selena Gomez. The 25-year-old, who owns Kylie Cosmetics and recently displayed her figure to endorse her beauty products, has seen a reduction of over 500,000 followers, according to SocialBlade.com.

This occurred when a TikTok user asserted that Kylie had criticized Gomez's eyebrows on the platform after Selena shared her own eyebrow-related story.

According to Instagram's report, Kylie's followers on the platform decreased by one million in a month, bringing her total number of fans from around 380 million to 379 million.

During the same period, Kylie was said to have lost her title as the most followed woman on Instagram to Selena, and this was when the alleged dispute supposedly occurred.

The Daily Mail reported that both Kylie and Selena denied any feud between them and addressed the accusations.

Kylie made a comment stating that the situation was being blown out of proportion and that she had no intention of throwing any shade at Selena. She also mentioned that she was not aware of Selena's eyebrow posts and that people were making something out of nothing.

Selena agreed with Kylie's comment, saying that the whole thing was unnecessary and that she was actually a fan of Kylie. She then announced that she was taking a break from social media, citing her struggles with mental health.

Since February 22, Selena has not posted anything on her TikTok account. However, she has been gaining more followers on Instagram, adding approximately eight million since the supposed feud began.

Gomez and the Kardashian/Jenner family seemed to be trying to reconcile their rumored differences with the help of the younger members. North West, who is Kylie's nine-year-old niece, and Gracie, the younger sister of Selena, worked together to create homemade pasta in four TikTok videos. It's uncertain how the audience reacted to the videos since the comment section was turned off on Kim and North's accounts.

Attributions:

Daily Mail: Kylie Jenner loses an estimated ONE MILLION followers on Instagram... after fans think she 'shaded' Selena Gomez