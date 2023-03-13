Donald Trump is considering Kari Lake as his running mate and at the same time given Ron DeSantis new nicknames

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Photo by Wikimedia

The upcoming 2024 presidential race is already heating up with rumors of Donald Trump's latest target being Ron DeSantis. As one of the most popular Republican governors in the United States, DeSantis has become a prime target for Trump, who is well-known for his derogatory nicknames for his political opponents.

Despite leading DeSantis in recent polls, Trump is allegedly worried about the Florida governor's potential challenge for the Republican nomination. As a result, he has reportedly been trying to come up with new nicknames, including "Ron DisHonest," "Tiny D," and "Ron DeEstablishment."

Furthermore, Trump is allegedly "strongly" considering Kari Lake, a failed candidate for governor of Arizona and conspiracy theorist, as his running mate for the 2024 election. This move could help Trump draw in more white suburban women voters, as he reportedly has a shortlist of women candidates under consideration.

Lake has previously enjoyed Trump's backing in her failed run for governor of Arizona in the November midterm elections. She has also joined Trump in falsely claiming that the 2020 election was rigged, fueling conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

As the 2024 presidential race continues to take shape, it remains to be seen who will emerge as the ultimate Republican nominee. However, with Trump's continued influence in the party, it is clear that he will play a significant role in the process.

