Atmospheric River Brings Heavy Rainfall and Flooding to California

Cars and homes are engulfed by floodwaters in Pajaro, California, on Saturday. Photo by Joel Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

On Friday, a fresh storm system swept through Northern California, bringing with it significant rainfall and posing a severe flood risk to millions of people due to melting snow from previous storms. The National Weather Service issued flood advisories and warnings for regions encompassing the San Francisco Bay, the central coast, and the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys. Meanwhile, Southern California received comparatively milder rainfall.

The "Pineapple Express" is an atmospheric river that carries warm subtropical moisture from around Hawaii over the Pacific. This weather phenomenon is currently causing the lower parts of California's mountain snowpack to melt. This snowpack was formed by nine atmospheric rivers in the early winter and later storms, which were fueled by a surge of frigid air.

The snowpack at high elevations is so massive it was expected to be able to absorb the rain, but snowmelt was expected at elevations below 4,000 feet, forecasters said.

A portion of Main Street in the 10,000-person town of Soquel, California, was destroyed by a creek that was swollen by rain, cutting off several neighborhoods. Crews were working to remove trees and other debris and find a way for people to cross the creek, county officials said.

County authorities advised the inhabitants of the town to remain inside their homes, while authorities in Watsonville, located to the southeast, instructed individuals residing in areas with low altitudes to leave their homes.

Heather Wingfield, a teacher who, along with her husband, operates a small urban farm in Soquel, said she and her neighbors were, for the time being, trapped in their homes as Bates Creek rushed through what was once Main Street.

In addition to the 13 counties that had already received emergency declarations, Governor Gavin Newsom added 21 additional counties as the storm approached. On Friday, President Biden granted Newsom's request for a declaration of an emergency authorizing federal assistance.

The flood operations center of California's Department of Water Resources has also been activated.

For several foothill and mountain communities that are vulnerable to flooding and mudslides, evacuation warnings have been issued in advance. A small number of central coast locals who reside below a levee close to Oceano in San Luis Obispo County were under an evacuation order.

For some reservoirs that were depleted during the three years of drought and have been filling with the winter's extraordinary rain and snowfall, water releases for flood control purposes were already underway or planned.

The state's second-largest reservoir, Lake Oroville, which draws water from the Feather River in the western Sierra Nevada foothills in the northern Sacramento Valley, was set to start releasing water late on Friday morning.

Since December 1, the lake level has increased by about 178 feet. The outflows are designed to make room for significant runoff.

Ted Craddock, deputy director of the State Water Project, expressed confidence in the 1960s-era Oroville Dam on Thursday after heavy runoff caused the main spillway to collapse and the emergency spillway to start eroding in 2017, forcing thousands of people to flee.

"The spillway has been reconstructed to modern standards, and we're very confident that it will be able to pass the flows that are coming into Lake Oroville," he said.

Mountain travel could be challenging to impossible during the most recent storm, according to forecasters. The storm was expected to drop significant amounts of snow at high altitudes, up to 8 feet over several days.

The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada, which supplies about a third of California's water supply, is currently greater than 180% of the April 1 average, when it is typically at its highest level.

Already in the forecast for the first part of next week is yet another atmospheric river. State climatologist Michael Anderson said a third appeared to be taking shape over the Pacific and possibly a fourth.

California appeared to be "well on its way to a fourth year of drought" before the early winter series of storms, Anderson said. "We're in a very different condition now," he said.

The Sierra and other mountain ranges have received so much snowfall that residents are still having difficulty digging out days after earlier storms.

A storm in late February that was east of Los Angeles in the San Bernardino Mountains reached blizzard status. In addition to the roads being blocked, several roofs collapsed and cars were buried.

This week, firefighter-paramedics began delivering prescription medications to residents who are still unable to leave their homes, said fire Capt. Steve Concialdi, a spokesperson for San Bernardino County's emergency response.

Authorities in Humboldt County, California, organized an emergency response to feed starving cattle that were stranded by snow on the far northern coast.

Last weekend, helicopters from Cal Fire and the U.S. Coast Guard started dropping hay bales to cattle in isolated mountain fields; later, the California National Guard was enlisted to increase the effort.

"We've had some unprecedented weather over the last two weeks and we've received multiple reports of cattle dying off because ranchers cannot get to their cows due to impassable roadways," Sheriff William Honsal said. "These cattle are an economic driver, they're starving and they're calving right now. So all these things necessitate some drastic measures."

Source: CBS News, CNN