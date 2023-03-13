This is an update on the status of the various investigations involving Donald Trump.

Mr. Trump is currently being investigated by both state and federal prosecutors, and it seems likely that the Manhattan district attorney's office is close to possibly charging him with a crime.

Despite evading indictment for a long time, the possibility of former President Donald J. Trump facing criminal charges in Manhattan is now more imminent than ever.

Four individuals familiar with the situation have reported that the Manhattan district attorney's office has given a strong indication to Mr. Trump's legal team that he may be charged with a crime related to his involvement in paying hush money to a pornographic actress. This development represents the most compelling evidence so far that prosecutors are getting closer to indicting the former president.

In January, the district attorney Alvin L. Bragg convened a grand jury to consider evidence in the ongoing criminal investigation involving the former president. To date, at least six individuals have been interviewed by prosecutors before the grand jury, although the presentation of evidence by the prosecutors is not yet finished.

If a case is pursued against him, it would be the first time that a former president of the United States is indicted. However, Mr. Bragg may not be the only prosecutor looking to bring charges against Mr. Trump, as there are multiple federal and state prosecutors currently examining him closely.

The following is an update on the status of the significant investigations related to the former president.

Manhattan Criminal Case

Mr. Trump's legal team has received indications from the prosecutors in the district attorney's office that he may be charged with a crime.

According to individuals familiar with the matter, the prosecutors made an offer to Mr. Trump's legal team to appear before the grand jury next week and provide testimony in the ongoing investigation. Typically, such an offer would suggest that an indictment is imminent. Prosecutors would not usually inform a potential defendant if they did not intend to ultimately seek charges against them.

Although potential defendants have the option to provide answers to questions before being indicted in New York, they seldom do so, and Mr. Trump will probably reject the offer.

Mr. Bragg's choice to convene a grand jury was a significant step in the investigation that initially seemed to be at a standstill, with the focus being on the payment of hush money to Stephanie Clifford, a pornographic actress also known as Stormy Daniels.

During the tenure of Mr. Cyrus R. Vance Jr., the previous district attorney, the district attorney's office initiated the presentation of evidence to an earlier grand jury regarding Mr. Trump's business dealings. This included an investigation into whether Mr. Trump had artificially increased the value of his real estate to acquire advantageous loans and other financial advantages through fraudulent means.

Despite initial efforts to present evidence before a grand jury regarding Mr. Trump's business dealings, Mr. Bragg, who took office last year, grew apprehensive about the case's viability and opted to discontinue the grand jury presentation. As a result, two senior prosecutors leading the investigation resigned.

After the departure of senior prosecutors Mark Pomerantz and Carey R. Dunne, Mr. Bragg's team collaborated with the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James in the summer of last year to revive the investigation into the hush money payment case. They aimed to revive the inquiry, which had been stalled.

Individuals with knowledge of the matter have indicated that Mr. Bragg's office is still investigating how the former president valued his assets.

Mr. Trump has referred to Mr. Bragg and Ms. James, both Democrats, as “racists” and to the criminal investigation as a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

Mr. Bragg's first indication of progress in the hush money case was visible in January when Michael D. Cohen, Mr. Trump's former lawyer, met with prosecutors at the district attorney's office in Lower Manhattan. This was the first meeting in almost a year. Mr. Cohen has subsequently participated in several more interviews with the prosecutors and may soon testify before the grand jury.

Since January, when Mr. Bragg formed the grand jury, several individuals have testified before it, including two former executives of the National Enquirer who played a role in the hush money deal, the former lawyer of Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels), and two employees of the Trump Organization, Jeffrey McConney and Deborah Tarasoff. Additionally, Kellyanne Conway, who managed the final months of Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign, and Hope Hicks, Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign spokeswoman, have met with prosecutors.

In 2022, the prosecutors under Mr. Bragg's leadership secured a conviction of the Trump Organization when a jury found the company guilty of various felonies related to an ongoing tax fraud scheme. The company's long-standing chief financial officer, Allen H. Weisselberg, pleaded guilty to the scheme and is currently serving his sentence in the Rikers Island jail complex.

New York State Civil Inquiry

Ms. James filed a lawsuit against Mr. Trump in September, in which she accused him of committing fraud by overstating the value of his assets to obtain loans and insurance. This lawsuit is separate from the criminal investigation led by Mr. Bragg's office.

Ms. James is attempting to prevent the Trump family, including Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka, from operating a business in New York again. She has already obtained approval from a judge to have an independent monitor supervise the Trump Organization's use of its yearly financial statements, which, according to her lawsuit, overvalued its assets.

A judge in New York decided not to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the attorney general against Mr. Trump in January, which makes it more likely that he will go to trial in the fall.

Ms. James's investigation against Mr. Trump is a civil case, meaning she cannot bring criminal charges against him. To reach a quicker financial settlement, Ms. James could engage in settlement negotiations. However, if she were to win the case at trial, Mr. Trump could face significant financial penalties and be subject to limitations on his business activities in New York as determined by a judge.

Georgia Criminal Inquiry

There is an ongoing investigation in Georgia involving Mr. Trump and his allies, where a special grand jury recently completed its work to determine if they committed any criminal acts related to interfering with the 2020 presidential election.

At present, the majority of the grand jury's discoveries are undisclosed, however, its forewoman, Emily Kohrs, has disclosed that indictments were suggested for over a dozen individuals. When questioned in an interview if this group encompassed Mr. Trump, she chose not to give a straightforward response but said: “You’re not going to be shocked. It’s not rocket science.”

Fani T. Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County who has been in charge of the inquiry, will make the final call on which accusations to pursue, and then present them to a regular grand jury. It is anticipated that she will make her choice by May.

Almost 20 individuals, who are acknowledged to have been mentioned as targets of the criminal inquiry, along with others, might be charged. This includes Rudolph W. Giuliani, who was formerly Mr. Trump's personal attorney, and David Shafer, the head of the Georgia Republican Party.

After the election, Mr. Trump and his companions had many engagements with Georgia officials, including a conversation in which he urged the secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, to "find 11,780 votes" - the amount he would have required to surpass President Biden's lead in the state.

Mr. Trump has criticized the legal proceedings taking place in Georgia, and his attorneys have lately referred to them as a "clown show."

The judge permitted the release of a few excerpts from the special grand jury report, which indicated that the jury dismissed Mr. Trump's allegations of widespread fraud in Georgia with a unanimous decision. “We wanted to make sure we put that in because somehow that’s still a question,” Ms. Kohrs said.

Classified Documents Inquiry

Jack Smith, a special counsel designated by the Justice Department, is conducting a criminal inquiry into Mr. Trump's handling of sensitive government papers after he departed from office.

Government documents indicate that for over a year, Mr. Trump opposed the federal government's attempts - including a subpoena - to retrieve classified and sensitive documents that were still in his possession.

In August, following a search warrant granted by the court, the F.B.I. raided Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and club in Palm Beach, Florida, and found around 100 papers with classification markings.

The warrant employed to justify the search specified three criminal statutes: the Espionage Act, which criminalizes the unauthorized withholding of national security secrets; obstruction; and concealing or destroying government documents.

The search was initiated after it was revealed that Mr. Trump had retained classified information linked to the use of "covert human sources," as stated in a censored version of the affidavit employed to acquire the warrant. There was also “probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found” at Mr. Trump’s house, prosecutors wrote.

The Justice Department indicated that the classified documents kept at Mr. Trump's residence were probably hidden and relocated while the government was trying to retrieve them. It also disclosed that it had obtained proof that Mr. Trump's representatives gave false information by claiming that all sensitive material had been returned.

Jan. 6 Inquiries

Over a year and a half, a House committee looking into the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 investigated the part Mr. Trump and his allies played in his attempts to maintain power after losing the general election in November 2020.

The committee released an 845-page report in December that came to the conclusion that Mr. Trump and some of his associates had created "a multipart plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election" and described in great detail the circumstances leading up to the attack on the Capitol.

Along with other federal offenses, the panel charged Mr. Trump with inciting insurrection and conspiring to defraud the United States, and it referred him and a few of his allies to the Justice Department for potential prosecution.

Despite the referrals' largely symbolic nature, they sent a strong message that a bipartisan committee of Congress thought the former president had broken the law.

Building on months of work by other federal prosecutors in Washington who have also charged nearly 1,000 people who participated in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, Mr. Smith's office has been looking into Mr. Trump's attempts to rig the election since November.

The special counsel's office has concentrated its efforts on a variety of tactics that Mr. Trump and his allies used to try to avoid defeat, including a scheme to fabricate pro-Trump electorates in crucial swing states that Mr. Biden won. Additionally, Mr. Smith's prosecutors have requested information regarding Mr. Trump's primary post-election fundraising effort.

Sources: NYTimes, AP News, US Today

