Chris Rock Got His Daughter Expelled From School After Being Discovered Sneaking Out And Consuming Alcohol

Photo by Andy Witchger

Chris Rock's daughter was expelled from her school after being caught sneaking out and drinking. Rock, who has been in the media spotlight due to his controversial behavior at the 2021 Oscars and his recent Netflix special "Selective Outrage," shared that his daughter Lola attended a pricey private school, despite his own self-identification as poor. He expressed surprise that his children engaged in activities such as skiing, horseback riding, and fencing.

Rock recounted that Lola went to Portugal with her classmates on a school vacation during her senior year, according to Business Insider, and that she and her buddies slipped out to go drinking. He declared, "Of course, they got busted. Rich, white schools, they don't play that."

The actor who appeared in the movies "Grown Ups" and "Spiral" commented that all the parents of the children involved in the situation hired competent lawyers, even those who were already lawyers themselves. This was to emphasize that the matter was being handled legally.

Upon returning home, Rock observed that his daughter was joking around with three of her white friends, indicating that she didn't appear to be bothered by the incident.

He went on to say that his daughter urged him to stop being so serious because she was confident that she would soon return to school.

Regrettably for Lola, Rock was persuaded by this statement that she needed to correct her conduct. Rock afterward met with Lola's dean at the institution.

Rock had asked the dean to dismiss his daughter from the school. He wanted her to be expelled before she turned to inappropriate activities such as Only Fans, and hoped that this would serve as a lesson for his daughter.

So he requested for his daughter to be expelled from school and later reported that his daughter was indeed expelled, along with others, but his daughter was the first to be kicked out. Despite this, Chris Rock mentioned that his daughter Lola was able to go to college and his life is generally going well, despite some unusual circumstances.

Attribution:

Insider: Chris Rock says he got his daughter kicked out of school so she could 'learn her lesson' after being caught sneaking out and drinking