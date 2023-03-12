According to one study, happiness peaked at $75,000 in earnings. It is now much higher, according to economists

Photo by Maxpixel

Can money buy happiness? This is a question that economists, psychologists, and hobby philosophers have debated for centuries.

According to a recently published research paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal, money can increase happiness for most individuals up to an income of $500,000. The research was conducted by a Nobel Prize-winning economist and his team.

This contradicts the earlier research conducted by Daniel Kahneman, one of the economists involved in the recent study. In 2010, Kahneman and fellow Nobel laureate Angus Deaton conducted a highly influential study that discovered that an increase in income could only elevate happiness to a certain point, around $75,000 in annual earnings. The researchers asserted that beyond this threshold, income had minimal influence on happiness.

Since it was widely believed that happiness peaked at $75,000, Gravity Payments founder Dan Price decided to raise the minimum wage for his employees to $70,000 in 2015. He did this by taking a pay cut. He received praise for his action as an innovator and business leader as a result. (Price resigned later on following accusations of a pattern of mistreating women.)

Recent research indicates that for the majority of people, an increase in income does have a positive impact on happiness. The study found that this effect continues until an annual salary of $500,000. The implications of this research could be significant for areas such as tax policies and compensation schemes, according to one of the co-authors, Matthew Killingsworth from the University of Pennsylvania.

"In the simplest terms, this suggests that for most people larger incomes are associated with greater happiness," Killingsworth noted.

According to the study, the majority of individuals can be categorized into two groups. The first group experiences a direct correlation between their income and happiness, with their level of happiness increasing proportionally to their income. The second group, which represents around 30% of the population, is deemed to be the "happiest," as their well-being increases at an even faster rate once their earnings surpass $100,000.

"Adversarial collaboration"

The latest research is a result of an approach known as "adversarial collaboration," which involves researchers with opposing findings working together to settle their differences through joint investigation.

In this particular instance, Killingsworth collaborated with Kahneman after his own research findings contradicted those of Kahneman in 2010.

Together with Barbara Mellers, who is also affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania, the researchers conducted a new experiment that involved surveying 33,391 employed adults in the United States. These individuals had a median household income of $85,000 and were asked a series of questions pertaining to their overall sense of well-being.

The recent study's results indicate that, for the majority of individuals, an increase in income corresponds with an increase in happiness, up to a ceiling of $500,000 per year. However, the study points out that there were limited participants above this income level, making it difficult to obtain comprehensive data for this group.

"Rich and miserable"

The researchers discovered that there exists a smaller proportion of individuals, around 15%, for whom higher incomes do not significantly impact their level of happiness. For this group, known as the "unhappy group," an increase in income fails to improve their sense of well-being beyond the $100,000 annual earnings mark.

The researchers suggested that individuals belonging to the "unhappy group" may be experiencing significant life events that outweigh the potential positive impact of increased income.

"This income threshold may represent the point beyond which the miseries that remain are not alleviated by high income," Kahneman, Killingsworth, and Mellers wrote. "Heartbreak, bereavement, and clinical depression may be examples of such miseries."

Or, as Killingsworth said in the statement, "If you're rich and miserable, more money won't help."

Conversely, the study revealed that the top 30% of individuals who are considered the "happiest" experience a marked increase in their sense of well-being once they earn above $100,000.

That doesn't mean that money can solve all one's problems, Killingsworth said. Various studies investigating the science of happiness have revealed that factors aside from income, such as hobbies and community involvement, have a quantifiable effect on one's overall well-being. But money can contribute to a happier life, he added.

"Money is just one of the many determinants of happiness," he said in the statement. "Money is not the secret to happiness, but it can probably help a bit."

