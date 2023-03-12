Minnesota Lawmaker Condemns 'Thoughtcrime' Database Bill for Tracking Alleged Bias Incidents

Republican Minnesota state Rep. Walter Hudson Photo by Minnesota State Legislature

Minnesota legislators are considering modifying the state's laws to record supposed incidents of prejudice even if they do not qualify as a criminal offense, causing one lawmaker to express concern that this proposal would establish a database of "thoughtcrimes."

According to the St. Cloud Times, a proposed bill in January would enable individuals to report incidents they perceive as biased, such as accusations of verbal abuse and insults that would not be included in the annual hate crime reports assembled by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The law specifies that each alleged incident shall include information "relevant to that bias" regarding the alleged offender and victim.

Republican State Representative Walter Hudson, who has a partner in the State Senate for the bill, told Fox News Digital that "It's a very insidious and conniving way to get the camel's nose under the tent of expanding the scope of government scrutiny of speech beyond crimes and assault,"

Hudson expressed concern that the bill's language, which covers not only race but also gender identity and expression, is too broad and could potentially affect religious freedom. He found the initial version of the bill to be problematic but acknowledged that the language has since been revised to include incidents that do not rise to the level of criminal acts.

The bill is replete with the term "actual or perceived" identity, he said.

"So the intention of whoever is being accused of exhibiting bias is irrelevant," he said.

According to Hudson, the feelings of the person reporting the incident are the only thing that matters, regardless of whether or not the incident was objective or tangible. This means that if the person reporting an incident believes they have been a victim of bias, then it is considered as such. As a result, a database of subjective and arbitrary feelings would be created, rather than objective evidence.

During a committee hearing earlier this year, the lawmaker expressed his apprehensions about the bill, raising concerns about the government keeping a record of incidents where no laws have been violated.

Hudson highlighted that when asked to provide an example of an alleged incident of bias or hate that could be covered by the proposed law, Public Commissioner Rebecca Lucero mentioned someone shouting a derogatory term out of their car window. However, as of the time of publication, Lucero had not responded to Fox News Digital's inquiry for a comment.

Hudson believes that the proposed legislation appears to be more concerned with the motivation behind an action, which falls under protected speech and is a thoughtcrime.

Hudson expressed his belief that the proposed law may aim to profile different communities and score them based on their perceived level of hate, which could be used to create narratives for future legislative action.

Hudson is also concerned that the bill could "essentially ban biblical expression." During the committee hearing, he inquired about whether the bill's provisions would apply to individuals who share their religious views on gender and sexuality on social media, but did not receive a clear response. "…they're more concerned about what's going on in people's heads, which is protected speech, and that's thoughtcrime." — Minnesota state Rep. Walter Hudson.

Hudson believes that the bill poses a direct threat to the expression of common Christian doctrine based on the Bible, and may have a chilling effect. He added that all Abrahamic faiths would be affected, as none of them subscribe to the gender ideology in its orthodox form.

The proposed bill has received criticism from the left as well, leading the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota to send a letter of concern regarding the matter.

In a letter sent to Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee Chair Kelly Moller that was provided to Fox News Digital, ACLU policy director Julia Decker warned that "the expansive provisions in HF181 introduce the prospect that speech and/or associations unrelated to a particular action may be inappropriately used to infer biased motivation."

"While an individual’s words or associations may be repugnant to some, if they are not directly connected to a specific action, using them to impose criminal penalties does raise constitutional concerns," Decker wrote.

Hudson stated that he is not aware of any other legislation in the United States where the government is documenting incidents that are not crimes in order to profile communities as being more hateful than others. He also expressed his belief that the proposed law is similar to legislation one might find in Canada or the U.K., and he expects it to pass.

Hudson noted that other countries, like their neighbors to the north, are further along in this agenda, and it's not even a slippery slope argument. He likened it to looking across the fence and not wanting to follow in their footsteps.

