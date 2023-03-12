Texas man mauled by pit bulls belonging to a neighbor; owner arrested

Terrence Marshall(Victim, left), Eric Moten(owner of dog, right) Photo by FOX 4 Dallas and Arlington Police Department

After five of his pit bulls attacked one of his neighbors last month, a dog owner in Texas is now being charged with a felony.

On Wednesday, Eric Moten, 31, was charged with one count of dog attack resulting in serious bodily injury.

Terrence Marshall claimed that when Moten's dogs attacked him outside of his Arlington apartment, he was checking the weather.

Marshall's arms, nose, head, feet, and legs were bitten by the dogs. His right eye had been hurt in a similar incident before.

According to the police report, the victim, who is 49 years old, stated that Moten removed the pit bulls from attacking him, but did not provide any assistance before returning to his apartment.

Despite needing 79 stitches and sustaining multiple wounds, Marshall claimed he is still tough.

"This just a small hurdle that I have to overcome," Marshall told FOX 4 Dallas. "I'm not going to let anything like this stop me because I will fight."

The dogs were "always in the courtyard unsecured," according to Moten's neighbors, as stated in court papers.

About Moten's dogs, this wasn’t the first incident. They had attacked someone before in December, but it is unclear how severe the injury was.

The same month, Moten was charged with reckless damage after leaving the dogs in a deserted apartment complex.

Moten has been taken to Tarrant County Jail with a bail amount set at $10,000. He could face a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $10,000.

