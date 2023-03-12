Ohio man charged with murder after the body of missing girlfriend discovered in landfill, cops say

Gene Scott Jr. was charged with one count of murder in the death of his girlfriend Renee Benedetti. Photo by Columbus Division of Police

Following the discovery of his girlfriend's body in a landfill, an Ohio man was charged this week with her murder, according to police.

The Columbus Division of Police has accused Gene Scott Jr. of murdering Renee Benedetti, who was 40 years old and from Columbus. It is believed that he disposed of her body in a Rumpke Waste facility in Brown County. Scott Jr. has been charged with one count of murder.

Police have been looking for Benedetti since she was last seen on January 26. She was reported missing on Jan. 31 and the Columbus Police Department contacted the Columbus Division of Police about a potential homicide, according to Columbus police Cmdr. Mark Denner, who spoke at a press conference on Thursday.

Scott was taken into custody on a weapons charge in Kentucky less than two days later, and he was later extradited to Ohio.

Investigators were led to the landfill where they searched for more than two weeks starting on Feb. 20 before finding her body on Wednesday, Denner said.

According to court records, Scott allegedly admitted to strangling Benedetti "until she was motionless" on January 29 during an argument, the Columbus Dispatch reported on Thursday.

The court documents, as reported by the Dispatch, stated that Mr. Scott later wrapped Miss Benedetti's body in a rug and later disposed of her body in southern Ohio.

