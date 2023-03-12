Judge delays execution of mentally ill Texas death row inmate who gouged his own eyes out

Andre Thomas: booking into the Grayson County Jail in 2004, gouged out one of his eyes, gouged out both of his eyes(left to right) Photo by Maurie Levin via AP

A judge postponed the April execution of a prisoner in Texas who has been identified as one of the "most mentally ill" inmates due to worries about his mental condition.

Andre Thomas, aged 39, had been scheduled for execution on April 5th for the killing of his estranged wife, Laura Christina Boren, their 4-year-old son, Andre Lee, and Boren's 13-month-old daughter, Leyha Marie Hughes. The murders took place in Sherman, a relatively small town. According to The Associated Press, Thomas removed the hearts of the two children.

Thomas removed his eyes twice in separate instances, and he later informed the authorities that he received instructions from God to carry out the murders. He also believed that his estranged wife and their two children were demons.

The AP reported that State District Judge Jim Fallon withdrew the scheduled execution date on Tuesday, as per the request of Thomas's lawyers who needed more time to prepare for a court hearing to assess his competency.

The Supreme Court has ruled that to be eligible for execution, a person must possess competency. Although individuals with intellectual disabilities are exempt from the death penalty, individuals with severe mental illness do not automatically receive the same exemption.

"We are confident that when we present the evidence of Mr. Thomas’s incompetence, the court will agree that executing him would violate the Constitution," Maurie Levin, Thomas’s attorney, wrote in a statement to The AP. "Guiding this blind psychotic man to the gurney for execution offends our sense of humanity and serves no legitimate purpose."

Thomas's attorneys have also said he ate his second eye after gouging it out to ensure that the government could not hear his thoughts.

According to reports, more than 100 individuals, including religious leaders, have requested that Governor Greg Abbott halt the execution. However, the Grayson County District Attorney's Office, which handled the case, claims that those urging for mercy have not reviewed reports or assessments concerning Thomas's mental condition.

J. Kerye Ashmore, from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office, claimed that these individuals have no knowledge of the case and are simply repeating what the defense has told them.

Levin described her client as "the most mentally ill prisoner in the history of Texas," and stated that he is not capable of being executed due to his incompetence. She also mentioned that he does not have a logical comprehension of the reasons behind his death sentence.

According to Ashmore, he has examined documents that suggest Thomas is cognizant of the reason for his incarceration and is aware of his scheduled execution in April.

According to The AP, Judge Fallon's directive allows Thomas's legal team to submit a motion by July 5 requesting a competency evaluation before his execution. If the judge finds the evidence presented by the defense team to be satisfactory, professionals will be designated to assess Thomas's mental state, and other relevant evidence will be evaluated before a final verdict is reached.

Ashmore stated that they are prepared for the process to take place and are willing to allow the judge to make the decision. This is their sole desire.

If Thomas is granted clemency, he will be held accountable for his crime under the laws that were in place when he committed it. In 2004, life imprisonment without the possibility of parole was not a legal penalty in Texas.

Thomas will be eligible for parole in 20 years, Ashmore told KXII in February, if his sentence is commuted.

