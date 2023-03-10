A 5 years old boy from Utah steals family car in an attempt to buy a Lamborghini from California in 2020 (A lucky ride!)

Photo by Utah Highway Patrol on Twitter

The story of a 5-year-old boy Adrian Zamarripa who stole his family car to buy a Lamborghini made headlines around the world in May 2020. The incident occurred in Utah, where the young boy decided to take his parents' car on a joyride after getting into an argument with his mother over not being allowed to buy a Lamborghini with his savings.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol on Twitter, the boy took the keys to the car, started the engine, and drove for several miles before being stopped by the police. He was driving at a speed of around 30 miles per hour and was lucky to have avoided any accidents or injuries.

After the incident, the boy's parents were shocked but relieved that no one was hurt. They explained that they had been keeping a watchful eye on their son, who had a fascination with cars and had been watching videos of Lamborghinis online.

The incident drew attention to the importance of parental supervision and ensuring that children do not have access to vehicles without proper training and supervision. It also highlighted the dangers of children being exposed to media content that may not be age-appropriate or could influence their behavior negatively.

The incident also sparked some positive responses, with a local entrepreneur named Jeremy Neves who saw the story and decided to take the young boy for a ride in his Lamborghini. This gesture not only made the boy's day but also served as a lesson in responsible behavior and the importance of making safe choices.

In conclusion, the story of the 5-year-old boy who stole his family car to buy a Lamborghini is a reminder of the importance of parental supervision, responsible behavior, and the need to ensure that children are not exposed to inappropriate media content. It also highlights the kindness and generosity of strangers, who can make a difference in a child's life with a simple act of kindness.