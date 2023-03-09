Operation Northwoods, A declassified inhumane plan by DoD that was rejected by President John F. Kennedy

Photo by Wikimedia

Operation Northwoods is a declassified document from the 1960s that outlines a proposed false flag operation against the United States. The plan, which was never carried out, involved staging a series of terrorist attacks within the United States and blaming them on Cuba. The goal of the plan was to drum up support for a military invasion of Cuba and the overthrow of Fidel Castro's government.

Background

During the early 1960s, the United States was deeply involved in the Cold War and had an adversarial relationship with Cuba, which had aligned itself with the Soviet Union. The U.S. government, under President John F. Kennedy, was actively seeking ways to undermine the Cuban government and destabilize the regime of Fidel Castro.

Operation Northwoods was developed by the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest-ranking military officials in the United States, in March 1962. The plan was presented to Defense Secretary Robert McNamara, who rejected it as too extreme.

The Plan

The Operation Northwoods document outlines several proposed actions that would be carried out by the U.S. government and military agencies. These included:

Staging terrorist attacks against American citizens in several cities and blaming them on Cuban agents.

Faking the destruction of a U.S. military aircraft in mid-air and blaming it on Cuba.

Conducting a campaign of harassment against Cuban refugees in the United States and blaming it on the Cuban government.

Planting false evidence that would implicate Cuba in acts of terrorism against the United States.

Conducting a series of air and sea attacks on American military and civilian targets and blaming them on Cuba.

The document suggests that these actions would be carried out in secret, without the knowledge or consent of the American people or Congress.

Rejection and Legacy

Although the Operation Northwoods plan was never implemented, it provides insight into the thinking and attitudes of U.S. military officials during the Cold War. The document reflects a willingness to use deception and violence to achieve political ends, even if it meant sacrificing American lives.

The plan was rejected by McNamara and President Kennedy, who both saw it as morally and politically unacceptable. However, it raises questions about the role of the military in U.S. foreign policy and the limits of executive power.

Today, Operation Northwoods is often cited as an example of the dangers of government secrecy and the need for transparency and accountability in military decision-making. It serves as a reminder that the pursuit of national security goals can sometimes lead to morally and ethically questionable actions, and that vigilance is required to prevent abuses of power.