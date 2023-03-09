Ohio man who survived by amputating his hand when tapped in a boulder at Utah's Bluejohn Canyon for five days

Photo by Michael Alvarez, Aron Ralston

Aron Ralston is a well-known American outdoorsman, motivational speaker, and author. He gained widespread attention in 2003 when he was trapped under a boulder while canyoneering in Utah's Blue John Canyon. His story of survival and determination, which he recounted in his book "Between a Rock and a Hard Place" and in the movie adaptation "127 Hours," has inspired millions of people around the world.

Early Life and Career

Aron Ralston was born on October 27, 1975, in Marion, Ohio. He grew up in a family that loved the outdoors and spent most of his childhood exploring the natural world around him. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University in 1997 and began working as an engineer in Dallas, Texas. However, he soon realized that his true passion was for outdoor adventure and decided to leave his job to pursue his dreams.

Ralston moved to Colorado, where he spent most of his time rock climbing, canyoneering, and skiing. He became an experienced outdoorsman, often going on solo expeditions and pushing himself to the limits of physical endurance. He also became involved in search and rescue operations, volunteering to help find missing hikers and climbers in the Rocky Mountains.

The Accident

On April 26, 2003, Ralston set out on a canyoneering expedition in Utah's Bluejohn Canyon. While exploring a narrow slot canyon, he dislodged a boulder that fell on his right arm, pinning it against the canyon wall. Ralston was unable to free himself and spent the next five days trapped under the boulder without food or water.

After several failed attempts to break the boulder or cut his arm off with a dull multi-tool, Ralston realized that he had to take drastic measures to save himself. On the fifth day of his ordeal, he amputated his own arm with the multi-tool and rappelled down a 65-foot cliff to safety.

Life After the Accident

Following his miraculous rescue, Ralston became a public figure and a symbol of human resilience and determination. He wrote a book about his experience, "Between a Rock and a Hard Place," which became a bestseller and was later adapted into a movie, "127 Hours," starring James Franco.

Ralston also became a motivational speaker, using his story to inspire others to overcome adversity and pursue their dreams. He has given hundreds of talks to audiences around the world, sharing his message of courage, perseverance, and self-reliance.

In addition to his speaking engagements, Ralston continues to pursue his passion for the outdoors. He has climbed many of the world's highest peaks, including Mount Everest, and has completed several long-distance endurance races, such as the Leadville Trail 100 and the Eco-Challenge.

Conclusion

Aron Ralston's story is one of incredible courage and determination in the face of overwhelming adversity. His experience has inspired millions of people around the world to overcome their own challenges and pursue their dreams, no matter how difficult or seemingly impossible. Ralston's message is one of self-reliance, perseverance, and the power of the human spirit to overcome even the most daunting obstacles.