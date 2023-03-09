Man Who Saved Thousands of Jews During the Holocaust

Carl Lutz, office 1943 Fortepan Photo by Fortepan

Carl Lutz was a Swiss diplomat who played a pivotal role in saving tens of thousands of Hungarian Jews during the Holocaust. He was born on March 30, 1895, in Walzenhausen, Switzerland. After completing his education, Lutz joined the Swiss diplomatic service and was posted to various locations around the world, including Palestine, and Czechoslovakia.

In 1942, Lutz was appointed as the Swiss Vice-Consul in Budapest, Hungary, where he was tasked with protecting Swiss interests and the interests of Swiss citizens in Hungary. However, he quickly became aware of the dire situation facing the Jewish population in Hungary, which was then under German occupation.

Lutz began using his diplomatic privileges and connections to issue Swiss protective letters, which were similar to visas, to Jewish refugees in Hungary. These letters granted them immunity from deportation and certain other protections. Lutz also established safe houses and safe zones for Jews in Budapest, where they could find refuge from Nazi persecution.

In collaboration with other diplomats and Jewish organizations, Lutz was able to negotiate with Hungarian authorities to halt the deportations of Jews to concentration camps. He even went as far as to issue fake Swiss protective letters to Jews who were not Swiss citizens, in order to protect them from deportation.

It is estimated that Lutz was able to save up to 62,000 Jews from deportation to concentration camps, including 8,000 who were sheltered in the safe houses he established in Budapest. His actions were instrumental in preventing the Nazis from carrying out their plan to deport the entire Jewish population of Hungary to Auschwitz.

After the war, Lutz returned to Switzerland and continued to work in the diplomatic service until his retirement in 1961. Despite his heroic efforts during the Holocaust, Lutz received little recognition for his actions during his lifetime. It was not until after his death in 1975 that he began to receive the recognition he deserved.

Today, Lutz is remembered as a hero who risked his own safety to save tens of thousands of lives during one of the darkest periods in human history. His legacy serves as an inspiration to us all, reminding us of the power of compassion, courage, and diplomacy in the face of adversity.