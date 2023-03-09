Bring The Love Out from its Hiding Place

Photo by Joanna Nix-Walkup on Unsplash

Maybe you have feelings for someone and you're unsure if they feel the same way, especially if they haven't expressed their love for you yet. It's possible that they haven't developed romantic feelings for you yet, but they do seem to like you enough that love could be a possibility in the future. If you're wondering how to increase your chances of falling in love with this person, six psychological secrets can help. Here are some tips to make anyone fall deeply in love with you.

Make good eye contact.

In a study conducted by Harvard psychologist Zick Rubin, he observed the amount of time couples spent making eye contact with each other. He discovered that non-romantic couples made eye contact for 30 to 60% of the time, whereas couples deeply in love gazed into each other's eyes 75% of the time during the conversation. They were also less likely to look away when interrupted by someone else. If you want to make someone fall in love with you, try looking into their eyes at least 75% of the time, as the brain remembers this as a sign of love. This memory triggers the release of Phenylethylamine, also known as a love drug, which mimics the brain chemistry of someone who is deeply in love. Chocolate also contains Phenylethylamine, which is why it is often considered an aphrodisiac and why people enjoy it so much.

Choose a date location with dim lights.

If you're planning a date, it may be a good idea to choose a location with low lighting. In a significant research study published in the Scientific American journal, male participants were shown photographs of the same woman with slightly larger or smaller pupils. Despite not noticing the difference, the men described the woman with smaller pupils as cold and selfish, while the woman with larger pupils was seen as more feminine and attractive. Other studies have yielded similar results regarding women's preferences for pupil size. Research suggests that women attracted to kind, nice men are more drawn to medium-sized pupils, while those interested in "bad boys" prefer larger pupils. Although we cannot control the size of our pupils, dimming the lights can make them appear larger. A romantic candlelit dinner, especially with chocolate involved, may enhance your partner's attraction to you.

Don't be afraid to smile when you feel like smiling.

There's no need to be hesitant about showing off your smile. According to a study published in the Bulletin of Psychonomic Society, smiling can make you more likable. In the experiment, women who smiled 70% of the time were viewed as more interpersonally attractive than those who rarely smiled. So, even though you might think a pouty expression is attractive, a smile may be even more effective.

Casually touch them often.

A study conducted at the University of Mississippi and Rhodes College found that waitresses who briefly touched their customers' hands or shoulders received larger tips compared to those who didn't touch them at all. The touch was casual and occurred when the change was being returned. Similarly, another study published in the Psychological Press Taylor and Francis Group found that men were more successful in starting a conversation with women when they lightly touched the woman's forearm for one-second while trying to talk to them on the street. The researchers concluded that women are more receptive to men's advances when accompanied by light tactile contact. Therefore, a gentle touch on the arm or a caress may make your partner even more romantically attracted to you.

Have meaningful discussions about yourself and them.

According to a study conducted at Harvard, engaging in deep conversations and talking about oneself can activate the same regions of the brain that are activated by delicious food or sex. The study involved pairs of subjects who carried out self-disclosure and relationship-building tasks that gradually increased in intensity over a 45-minute period. The researchers found that these tasks resulted in greater post-interaction closeness compared to comparable small talk tasks. Therefore, while small talk is okay, having meaningful discussions on a romantic date may excite your partner more. When you both reveal your true emotions and engage in deep conversations, your partner may fall in love with the engaging conversations you have together instead of just superficial talk about the weather.

Have a good sense of humor.

Humor can be a great tool to enhance any relationship. According to a study conducted by researchers from Illinois State University and DePaul University, using humor during initial interactions with someone increases the likelihood of that person liking you. The study also found that engaging in funny activities together can increase romantic attraction. So, incorporating humor into your dates, such as telling jokes over a romantic candlelit dinner with chocolate, may be a good strategy to make your partner fall in love with you.

Do you think these habits can lead to love in your future? We would love to hear your story in the comments section below. And if you found this article enjoyable, please share it with a friend or someone special to you.

# love# psychology

Comments / 0

Published by

Blog Vine

