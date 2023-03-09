Giving Up On Our Childhood Dreams

Photo by Reba Spike on Unsplash

Children view the world with so much awe, possibilities, and an open mind. We imagine and have great expectations for the kind of life we want to lead as children and as youngsters. It's typical for our dreams to alter or disappear as we become older. But occasionally, for reasons other than a simple shift in priorities or interests, we give up on the goals we set for ourselves as children. Why do we develop beyond this? This might hold the key to determining what we actually love and desire as adults. So why do we abandon our childhood aspirations?

There are a variety of reasons why people may give up on their childhood dreams. Here are a few potential factors:

Lack of Confidence

One of the biggest reasons why we give up on childhood dreams is a lack of confidence. As children, we often have big dreams and aspirations, but as we grow older, we start to doubt ourselves and our abilities. We may feel like we aren’t talented enough or that our dreams are impossible to achieve. This lack of confidence can hold us back from pursuing our passions and achieving our goals. if we lack confidence in our abilities, we may be less likely to pursue our dreams. We may not believe that we're capable of achieving what we once hoped for, or we may feel like we're not worthy of success.

It's important to remember that confidence is not a fixed trait, but rather something that can be developed over time. Start by setting small goals and working towards them. Celebrate your successes, no matter how small, and use them to build your confidence. Surround yourself with supportive people who believe in you and your dreams, and don't be afraid to seek out mentors or role models who can offer guidance and inspiration.

Fear of Failure

Another reason why we give up on childhood dreams is the fear of failure. We may worry about what other people will think if we don't succeed or if we make mistakes along the way. We may worry about wasting our time and resources on something that doesn't work out. Pursuing our childhood dreams often involves taking risks and putting ourselves out there in a big way. This can be scary, especially if we've experienced failures or setbacks in the past. The fear of failing or being rejected can lead us to give up on our dreams altogether.

Remembering that failure is not the end of the road but rather a stepping stone toward success will help you get over your fear of failing. Accept the idea that failure is a natural part of the learning process and that it can help you develop and progress. Focus on the process and enjoy the journey of following your dreams rather than worrying about the result.

Lack of Time

Our lives can get busier and more demanding as we get older, which limits the time we have for our interests. Finding time for hobbies or personal interests may be challenging because our time and energy may be mostly devoted to our jobs or our families.

Prioritizing your time and making time for the things that are essential to you will assist you in achieving this. Find ways to live out your childhood fantasies, even if it's just for a little while each day. Remember that pursuing your hobbies is a crucial component of leading a successful life, even if you need to make compromises or rearrange your priorities.

Lack of support

When we're children, we may have big dreams and ambitions, but we may not have the support or resources we need to pursue them. This lack of support can make it difficult to stay motivated and committed to our goals over time.

Real-world obstacles

As we grow older and gain more experience, we may come to realize that achieving our childhood dreams is more challenging than we initially thought. There may be real-world obstacles such as financial constraints(money), physical limitations, or social barriers that make it difficult or impossible to pursue our dreams.

Changing interests and priorities

As we go through life, our interests and priorities may change. What we were passionate about as children may no longer hold the same appeal as we grow and develop as individuals.

External voices

Parents, teachers, and other role models whom we look up to continually give us advice on the course that our life should take as we become older. Our mind has been programmed to believe that "hard effort" is the only path to success.

The predetermined path to success that society has constructed might crush our early aspirations. Since they don't feel like hard labor, our conscious mind thinks that our childhood aspirations cannot possibly result in success.

It's important to remember that giving up on our childhood dreams doesn't mean we've failed. Life is a journey, and our goals and aspirations may shift and change over time. While it's common for our dreams to change or evolve over time, it's important to remember that we don't have to give up on them completely. By addressing the reasons why we may have given up on our childhood dreams, we can reignite our passion and work towards achieving our goals. Whether it's through building confidence, overcoming the fear of failure, or finding ways to make time for our passions, it's never too late to pursue the dreams that once inspired us or revisit an old one. You may have to work harder and overcome more obstacles, but the reward is worth it. Don't let your fears hold you back from living the life you want, as the only thing standing in the way of your dreams is yourself. Pursue your dreams with perseverance and passion, and you may just find that they were always within reach.

