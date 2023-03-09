Idealizing An Ex And Its Effects

Photo by Maxpixel

Whenever we romanticize an ex, we repeat all of our pleasant interactions in our minds, equating the ex to a standard of perfection that they may not have ever attained. If we can't be with this ideal divinity, we feel as though we are worthless. This is also difficult since we cast a negative shade on ourselves every time the ex is brought into the light. Idealizing causes us to become disengaged from our feelings of loss and the desire to accept it as a reality, making it challenging to view your ex from a neutral perspective.

Disregarding and ignoring their flaws or the reasons the relationship ended and concentrating entirely on their good attributes. Idealizing an ex-partner gives the mind an illusion of maintaining a softer focus in a world that otherwise seems to only hold grief and suffering for the future. Although it's normal to have fond recollections of your ex, idealizing them can be harmful. This may have a variety of outcomes, including:

Difficulty moving on: Idealizing your ex can make it difficult to let go of the relationship and move on. You may continue to hold onto hope that you can get back together, even if it is not realistic.

Comparison to future partners: Idealizing your ex can also set an unrealistic standard for future partners. You may compare everyone to your ex and find it difficult to find someone who measures up.

False sense of security: Idealizing your ex can also give you a false sense of security. You may believe that the relationship was perfect and that the breakup was a mistake. This can prevent you from learning from the experience and making changes for future relationships.

Emotional distress: Idealizing your ex can also lead to emotional distress. You may feel sad or angry when you remember the relationship or see reminders of your ex. This can interfere with your daily life and your ability to form new relationships.

Dealing with Idealization

If you find yourself idealizing your ex, there are a few things you can do to help yourself move on.

Recognize first that idealizing your ex is a coping tactic and isn't always a true reflection of reality.

Pay attention to the relationship's negative aspects. This doesn't mean clinging to the past or harboring resentments; rather, it means accepting the reasons why the relationship ended and the lessons you may learn from it.

Try to see your ex objectively. Remember that they are flawed human beings, just like everyone else. Reflect on the reasons why the relationship didn't work out and acknowledge that it was a mutual decision.

Finally, focus on yourself and your own happiness. Take time to heal and process your emotions, and focus on developing a fulfilling life outside of the relationship. Remember that moving on takes time, but it's important for your own well-being.

It is important to acknowledge the positive and negative aspects of the relationship and to accept that it is over. This can help you to move on and to approach future relationships with a realistic perspective.